Meme Stocks News: Why Reddit Names GME, AMC, KOSS, BB and EXPR Are Rallying Today

Meme stocks are making the news again as a massive rally sends shares of some of Reddit’s favorite investments heading higher.
So why are meme stocks on the rise again? It has nothing to do with any recent meme stocks news. Instead, it looks like Reddit has chosen now as the time to boost the shares higher with many investors rallying around them.
Let’s take a look at how this news is affecting shares of meme stocks below.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is seeing shares jump more than 10% this morning as some 7.8 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 16.6 million shares.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares are rising over 12% as more than 112 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 84 million shares.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock started off strong before dropping and is now only up slightly with some 2.5 million shares moving. The company’s daily average trading volume is 3.5 million shares.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares are gaining almost 11% this morning with over 8.5 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 12.1 million shares.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock is getting a more than 8% boost with some 6.8 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is 11.4 million shares.
Of course, the WallStreetBets Reddit was eating up today’s news. Traders on the subreddit celebrated the news of meme stocks soaring in the best way possible: with memes. You can check out these links to see some of the top ones being shared on the subreddit.
Investors that are wanting to see what else is happening with the stock market outside of meme stocks are in luck!
InvestorPlace.com offers a wide wealth of coverage for various parts of the stock market. A few examples of what we’ve looked at today includes the ZipRecruiter IPO, why Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT:ASXC) is up today, as well as the biggest pre-market stock movers. You can check out all of that content at the following links.
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- ZipRecruiter IPO: 17 Things for Potential ZIP Stock Investors to Know as Shares Start Trading
- ASXC Stock: Why Popular Play Asensus Surgical Is Climbing Today
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed