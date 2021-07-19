Airline Stocks: Why Are AAL, DAL, LUV, UAL and JBLU Down Today?

Airline stocks are falling today and it doesn’t have anything to do with what the various companies in the sector are doing.
Instead, fear of the coronavirus delta variant is behind the fall. As cases of the variant grow, fear is building in investors that don’t want to see another lockdown. This has some traders selling off shares of airline stocks before any official travel restrictions are announced.
Now that you know why airline stocks are down today, let’s take a look at how that’s affecting some of the biggest players in the space.
Airline Stocks Falling
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) stock is taking a more than 7% beating as of Monday morning. With that comes more than 20 million shares changing hands as compared to its daily average trading volume of 32 million shares.
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is falling next with the shares down around 6% as of this writing. To go along with that is over 6 million shares traded compared to the daily average trading volume of 11.2 million shares.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) joins the list with its stock heading over 4^ lower this morning. It’s also seen some 3 million shares change hands compared to its daily average trading volume of 6.2 million shares.
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) shares are diving over 7% in trading Monday morning. In addition to that, over 7 million shares have moved compared to the daily average trading volume of 12.9 million shares.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock is dipping around 6% as of this writing. As that happens the company is seeing some 4 million shares change hands as compared to its daily average trading volume of 6.8 million shares.
