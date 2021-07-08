Electric Vehicle News: Why EV Stocks NIO, TSLA and CCIV Are Down Today

Electric vehicle (EV) news for Thursday includes the stocks of several companies in the space running lower today.
EV stocks are falling today, but it doesn’t seem like it has to do with anything the companies themselves did. Instead, the stock market is down overall today with shareholders nervous about economic recovery. That’s partially due to fears that the Delta variant of the coronavirus will slow down that recovery. You can learn all about that by following this link.
Let’s take a look at how EV stocks are performing today.
Electric Vehicle News
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is dipping more than 1% lower as of this writing despite a lack of news from the company. Some 68 million shares have changed hands as compared to its daily average trading volume of 70.5 million shares.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is up slightly after spending the first half of the day lower even after electric vehicle news today included positive delivery data from China. The company is seeing some 15 million shares moving compared to its daily average trading volume of 28.2 million shares.
- Churchill Capital (NSE:CCIV) stock is falling over 2% as other companies in the sector continue to decline. Trading today has seen more than 6 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 13.4 million shares.
It’s worth pointing out that it isn’t just the electric vehicle sector falling today even without direct news.
Several sectors are experiencing a rough day today as the stock market slumps. That includes the railroad space with Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), and others falling. Meme stocks, such as AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), GameStop (NYSE:GME), and others also aren’t doing so hot today. There’s also other stock market stories that investors will want to keep an eye out for today. You can learn all about that by following the links below!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.