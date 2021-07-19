Market Outlook: What Stocks Are Down Today?

We’re at the halfway point for Monday and now is a good time to check in with a market outlook of what stocks are doing today.
For this market outlook, we’re specifically looking at the stocks taking the biggest falls today. Let’s jump into them below.
Market Outlook: Stocks Falling Today
- TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) stock starts us off down close to 7% as of this writing as over 11 million shares trade. The company’s daily average trading volume is just over 15 million shares.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares are next with a more than 5% decline as some 18 million change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 113.7 million shares.
- Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) joins the list with its stock falling over 5% with more than 7 million shares moved. The company’s daily average trading volume is 9.7 million shares.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) stock is taking a more than 5% beating today as around 9 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 6.2 million shares.
- Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares are seeing an over 4% decline with some 5 million traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is 8 million shares.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is seeing its stock fall similar as around 8 million shares moved. The company’s daily average trading volume is 12.5 million shares.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is likewise seeing shares dip in the 4% range with some 9 million traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is 18.6 million shares.
- General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is also seeing a 4% fall for its stock as 47 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 58.9 million shares.
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock is declining around 4% as 11 million shares moved. The company’s daily average trading volume is 12.6 million shares.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares close out the market outlook down about 4% as over 6 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is 5.6 million shares.
