Reddit Stocks: What Investors Are Saying About MINM, DTSS and NOK Today

Reddit stocks just aren’t taking a break with some of the social media forum’s favorites seeing massive movement today.
Let’s begin this with a quick look at how some of Reddit’s top stocks are performing today.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock is sitting 4.5% higher this morning but is on the decline from its opening price. There have also been some 12 million shares changing hands compared to the daily average trading volume of about 21,000 shares.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares are running 73.4% higher as of Wednesday morning. Over 52 million shares of the stock have traded compared to the daily average trading volume of roughly 879,000 shares.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock is on the move today with shares trading 1.4% higher this morning. As of this writing, some 18 million shares have moved compared to the daily average trading volume of roughly 40.2 million shares.
Now that we know what these Reddit stocks are doing today, let’s see what traders have to say about them.
Reddit Stocks: MINM
@MinimSecure share price is a great bargain at this price. $MINM just uplisted from OTC to Nasdaq.
— OMGdomains.com (@EndGame00) July 14, 2021
so $MINM up on no news, they have almost no cash and they filed a shelf offering July 2nd https://t.co/av5mSJurex
— Luke Murray (@EliteDayTraders) July 14, 2021
Reddit Stocks: DTSS
$DTSS vwap break will get it poppin
— PJ Matlock (@PJ_Matlock) July 14, 2021
$DTSS is my main focus right now. I added shares on this pullback candle. I think this has the potential to be a short trap and see new highs later
— Gary (Mystic Mac) 🍀 (@notoriousalerts) July 14, 2021
Reddit Stocks: NOK
$NOK jumping back into the lead over $IDRA as it's on a 2-day run.
— Parabolic Then Crash (@BrokeDayTrader) July 14, 2021
I’m still holding for this $6 break on $nok
— Dxpe Rex (@Hippy_Skater) July 14, 2021
Of course, there’s a wide variety of other stock market news that investors will want to know about today.
Fortunately for them, InvestorPlace has them covered with all of the most recent stock market news worth looking into. That includes Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) surging on a deal with Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA), the European Central Bank considering a digital euro, as well as airlines stocks including American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) moving today. You can learn all about these topics at the links below!
