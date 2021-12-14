Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! It’s time to start off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are acquisitions, research agreements, clinical trials, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get right into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is surging more than 40% as the stock continues to swing up and down after releasing internal investigation results on Friday.
- MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) shares are soaring over 34% after announcing a cooperative research agreement with the U.S. Navy.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) stock is rising more than 21% as it continues to soar from a massive deal announced yesterday.
- Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) shares are getting an over 20% boost on news that Rentokil (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) is buying the pest control company.
- Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) stock is climbing 13% higher as shares recover from a dip on Monday.
- Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares are increasing more than 12% on news that 3M (NYSE:MMM) is buying the company to combine with its food business.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) stock is gaining over 10% as retail traders hold out for a run this morning.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares are jumping more than 9% after announcing positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock is sitting roughly 8% higher after announcing a collaboration deal with Novartis (NYSE:NVS)
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares are up nearly 8% despite a lack of pre-market news.
10 Top Losers
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) stock is diving close to 17% after publishing positive data for its oral myeloid kinome inhibitor.
- Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) shares are falling over 13% with the release of its Q3 fiscal 2022 earnings report.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock is dropping more than 11% ahead of its earnings release after-hours today.
- Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) shares are slipping over 10% after rallying higher on Monday.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is taking a more than 9% beating as shares retreat from a run higher yesterday.
- Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) shares are decreasing over 7% after its rebranding yesterday.
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) stock is declining more than 7% following an order for a dozen driverless street sweepers.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) shares are dipping over 7% in early morning trading.
- Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) stock is pulling back more than 7% after soaring Monday on news of a cancer team up with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).
- Sasol (NYSE:SSL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% after cutting its production forecast due to poor coal mining.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.