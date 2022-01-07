7 Best Meme Cryptos to Buy for 2022

It’s another year, which means it’s another opportunity for the most unpredictable cryptos to post unpredictable gains. Meme cryptos are still their own super-hot sector as we trudge into the depths of 2022, with investors still hungry for big gains. But what are the meme cryptos to buy — those that will survive throughout the year — and whose memes just won’t be entertaining anymore?
Pupcoins are quite obviously the leaders of the pack; there are a rotation of mainstay pupcoins who are vying for the crown. Some get by on a deflationary model and hype, others are breaking the mold and coming up with new projects to eliminate skepticism.
If you want to invest in meme cryptos in 2022, these are some of the projects to consider:
- Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD)
- Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD)
- Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD)
- Dogelon Mars (CCC:ELON-USD)
- MonaCoin (CCC:MONA-USD)
- Baby Doge (CCC:BABYDOGE-USD)
- Shibnobi (CCC:SHINJA-USD)
Meme Cryptos to Buy: Dogecoin (DOGE-USD)
Dogecoin obviously deserves a spot here. Of course, it’s the first-ever meme coin. Its age dwarfs that of any other project listed here, and it has a host of celebrity endorsers and fanatics worldwide. But beyond this, it’s also the largest meme coin by far, and its developers are working hard to strengthen the network.
DOGE was the crypto that started this whole meme coin craze, thanks to its major price movement in the first half of 2021. Indeed, the coin ended up soaring from below one cent to 78 cents in the matter of just a few weeks, making some savvy (and lucky) investors into Dogecoin millionaires.
Today, DOGE is making a case to be one of the best meme cryptos to buy as the only true coin of the pupcoin bunch. Indeed, Dogecoin has its own underlying network and blockchain. And Dogecoin’s developers are working hard to continue upgrading this network, working in conjunction with none other than Elon Musk himself. It’s also one of the currencies with the most use cases as a transactional currency.
Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD)
Shiba Inu is definitely one of the best-known pupcoins out there. The token came to prominence in 2021, although it has been around several years. Why the sudden spike? When Dogecoin took off, Shiba Inu began gaining in sympathy.
SHIB took things a step further in the second half of the year, though. It posted gains of over 900% in early October, over a matter of just days. It’s now at the forefront of heated rumors; investors are hopeful that the token will end up on Robinhood’s (NASDAQ:HOOD) crypto trading platform early in 2022.
But even beyond simple rumors, SHIB developers are looking to make the Shiba Inu token not just one of the best meme cryptos to buy, but one of the best cryptos to buy, period. Community leaders have taken to Twitter recently to tease the token’s own metaverse space, crafted in collaboration with major video game developer PlaySide Studios and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) developer William Volk. The metaverse space will be coming this year according to developers. After that, the project is looking to release its own dedicated layer-2 network.
Meme Cryptos to Buy: Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD)
Floki Inu is the first crypto listed here to pop up after Dogecoin’s run to nearly $1. Floki was actually created in response to an Elon Musk tweet. Musk, as has been the case throughout much of the year, ended up inadvertently inspiring the FLOKI token by saying he was planning to name his Shiba Inu puppy Floki.
It was a simple tweet showing his love for Shiba Inu dogs and the History Channel series Vikings, but it was enough to spark the creation — and ongoing success — of one of the biggest meme cryptos to buy right now. Then, in October, that success exploded. On the back of SHIB’s massive gains, FLOKI itself grew nearly 500% in value.
Now comes a turning point for FLOKI, as it looks to escape the meme crypto label like its predecessors.
The Floki Inu developers are implementing a number of new products into the ecosystem, including a non-fungible token (NFT) market, a metaverse space, and an educational space to learn about crypto. Most notably, the network is undergoing a transition currently to leave investors themselves in charge of future changes to the network, through a Floki decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
Dogelon Mars (ELON-USD)
Dogelon Mars is yet another token popping up in the wake of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. And like Floki, the ELON token is inspired directly by Elon Musk himself. But Dogelon takes things quite a bit further. A brief look at the Dogelon Mars website reveals a fascinating dedication to the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) executive.
ELON first came to investors’ attention in the spring of 2021, but its rapid gains seemed one-and-done at the time. The token settled right back down as quickly as it had taken off. But the end of 2021 was quite kind, showing ELON steady success that’s carrying over into the new year. While it was one of many rocked by the crypto crash, ELON is showing gains once again today.
What differs Dogelon Mars from its peers here is that it’s driven almost entirely on hype. The ELON website does not detail a road map, but rather a series of comic strips dedicated to the fictional half-Elon Musk, half-Shiba Inu mascot. The project’s Twitter presence is quite strong, with over half a million ELON devotees pumping the token each day.
Meme Cryptos to Buy: MonaCoin (MONA-USD)
MonaCoin is the most different from the other listed cryptos in that it’s the only non-pupcoin pick here. Indeed, MonaCoin is of a different breed, literally. The MONA crypto is a cat-themed currency, and like DOGE, it is a coin rather than a token. MonaCoin has its own underlying blockchain on which it stores transaction data. Also like Dogecoin, MONA is a mineable coin, giving users a way to passively earn.
MonaCoin cropped up in 2014, nearly as long ago as Dogecoin. The coin is based out of Japan, and references a 1990s-era internet meme involving a cat named Mona made with ASCII characters. Now eight years into its existence, the MonaCoin development team remains entirely anonymous. Nobody has come forward as its founder, and its website makes no mention of the team.
In terms of value, MONA is by far the most expensive crypto listed here. At the height of the meme crypto mania in 2021, the coin was trading at over $4. It has tumbled since through a series of market corrections, but it is still trading at over $1 today.
Baby Doge (BABYDOGE-USD)
Baby Doge is not necessarily a new crypto. The coin came about in June 2021. However, it is one of the meme cryptos that’s had a strong start to the new year, landing it a spot on this list.
Baby Doge Coin popped in July 2021, reaching what is still an all-time high. But in the last month or so, the token has seen a vast uptick in fans on social media. These Baby Doge bulls are helping to lift the meme coin back up toward its former glory. In fact, if it were not for the massive crypto crash that has hindered the asset class in recent weeks, it would likely have reached this all-time high once again.
Still though, there are reasons to be bullish. The token is benefitting now from a recent listing on the CoinEx exchange, which occurred just last week. Now, the successful BABYDOGE holders are campaigning for a loftier goal: a listing on Binance (CCC:BNB-USD), the largest exchange in the world by transaction volume. Of course, if successful, the token would see massive exposure to new investors.
Meme Cryptos to Buy: Shibnobi (SHINJA-USD)
Shibnobi is easily the youngest crypto on the list, launching in November 2021. It’s also the smallest in price, trading for a tiny fraction of a penny. But, it is becoming one of the best meme cryptos to buy for this year because of the simple fact that it is quickly gaining a following — and generating returns.
SHINJA was one of the very few cryptos that totally withstood the crypto crash that occurred last week. In fact, while other cryptos crashed 20%, 30%, and some 40%, SHINJA gained over 20%. It was spared thanks to the developers’ rollout of a lengthy list of incoming changes to the token. Notably, these developers note plans to list on a slew of different exchanges, including the very popular Gate.io platform.
Today, SHINJA is continuing its impressive run with another gain of over 14%. And transaction volume evidences an increasing interest in the meme crypto; with $3.8 million SHINJA trading hands today, the token is seeing a nearly 30% increase on volume over yesterday.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.