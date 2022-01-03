CCL Stock: Why Carnival Is Cruising Higher Despite the CDC’s Covid Call

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) stock is heading higher on Monday despite recent concerns about the Covid-19 Omicron variant.
The rise in CCL stock appears to be partially related to an announcement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week. This saw the government agency warning fully vaccinated passengers to avoid cruises.
While CCL stock dipped on that warning, it didn’t last long. With a weekend to recover from the CDC warning, investors decided to boost CCL stock back up. In fact, it’s more than CCL that is rising higher today.
Several stocks in the travel industry are on the move today. That includes other cruise companies, airlines, hotels, and more. Funnily enough, many of these, including American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), are heading higher today despite the warnings from the CDC.
While we can’t be exactly sure what’s happening, it looks like investors aren’t overly worried about recent Omicron woes. The newest variant of Covid-19 is more contagious than its predecessor, but also isn’t near as dangerous.
After nearly two years in pandemic mode, U.S. citizens are likely ready to get back to normal life. Investors may be taking note of this as it could lead to an increase in travel over the coming months. This may also result in rising prices for stocks in other sectors, such as retail, as consumers return to their pre-pandemic routines.
Hopefully that’s true, but we’ll have to wait and see over the next few months before we can be sure.
CCL stock is up 6.3% as of Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.