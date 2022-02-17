AAPL, TSLA, FB, PLTR: Why Are Stocks Crashing Today?

On a downtrodden day for markets as a whole, many of the biggest names are suffering brutal losses. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) are all in the red today. Some are down by drastic margins. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine, adding to mounting inflation concerns, have some whispering of a market crash. Given the nature of the stocks crashing today, investor sentiment is all over the place.
So, why are stocks sinking?
Well, amid reports that Russia is adding more than 7,000 troops to its Ukraine border, President Joe Biden has stated expectations that Russia will invade Ukraine within the “next several days.” As such, many investors fear disruption in Russian could result in increased natural gas prices, which could echo through international markets. In the U.S., this translates to added inflation pressure, even after recording a four-decade high to consumer prices.
Indeed, today’s downturn comes as no surprise to many investors. Concerns over inflation have been prominent for some time now. With the Federal Reserve planning to increase interest rates as an attempt to offset inflation, investor sentiment remains uncertain.
What’s going on with the markets today amid mounting concerns?
All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 are in the red today. As such, many of the biggest names in stocks have suffered big losses. PLTR stock is down nearly 12%, joining Tesla, which is down 4.3% so far today. Meta and Apple have milder losses to report, down 2% and 1.3%, respectively. This comes as the greater S&P 500 index is down 1.43% as a whole, joining the Dow and Nasdaq composite.
On top of mounting concerns with inflation, interest rates and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, investors have an eye on unemployment. Indeed, 248,000 Americans filed jobless claims last week, surpassing the expected 218,000 claims. While still near pre-pandemic levels, last week’s rise ends a three-week run of improved jobless claims.
The markets are in flux lately, adding to growing uncertainty. Keeping an eye on the news will likely continue to provide insight into market trends.
