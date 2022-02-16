Autonomous Vehicles News: 8 Things for NVDA Stock Investors to Know About the Nvidia-Jaguar Deal

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is on the move Wednesday following news of a deal with Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover.
Let’s dive into that news below to see what holders of NVDA stock are in store for!
- This agreement has Jaguar Land Rover making use of Nvidia’s Drive Hyperion 8 platform for its vehicles.
- That platform includes “a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving and parking systems, as well as driver assistance systems.”
- It’s worth highlighting that this doesn’t cover complete self-driving as fully autonomous cars aren’t yet available to consumers.
- However, this does mean that Nvidia will have a hand in developing future vehicles for the Jaguar and Land Rover brands.
- Part of this agreement will have engineers from both companies worth to develop and test automated driving features.
- All of this info will be fed into Hyperion 8 and the DRIVE Orin central artificial intelligence (AI).
- That includes features for “safety, security systems, networking and surrounding sensors used for autonomous driving, parking and intelligent cockpit applications..”
- Nvidia and Jaguar Land Rover note that this platform will be present in all vehicles under the Jaguar and Land Rover brands starting in 2025.
Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, said this about today’s news.
“Our long-term strategic partnership with NVIDIA will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles as the business continues its transformation into a truly global, digital powerhouse.”
NVDA stock is down 2.9% as of Wednesday afternoon but that likely has more to do with earnings than this deal.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.