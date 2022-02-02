Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investor! We’re beginning another busy day of trading with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
News moving stocks this morning includes earnings reports, clinical trials, an acquisition, a spinoff, and more!
Let’s go over that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) stock is rocketing more than 75% higher alongside heavy trading of the penny stock.
- Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares are gaining over 13% after announcing positive results from recent clinical trials.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is soaring more than 11% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares are surging over 11% after Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire the company.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) stock is increasing more than 10% after China approved its merger with AMD.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Class A shares are rising over 10% with its earnings report, as well as a stock split announcement.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Class C stock climbing nearly 10% higher alongside the other shares.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares are running more than 9% higher on news of insider trading from the company’s CEO.
- Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) stock is getting an almost 9% boost as it continues to rally on preliminary earnings news from Monday.
- Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares are up over 8% despite a lack of news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) stock is plummeting more than 45% on no apparent news this morning.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares are diving over 32% after announcing leadership changes and a financial update.
- Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) stock is crashing more than 27% after completing its spinoff of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG).
- PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are taking an over 16% beating with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock is falling 16% after the FDA placed one of its clinical trials on hold.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) shares are dropping more than 12% in pre-market trading this morning.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) stock is decreasing over 11% following a strong rally on Tuesday.
- BRF (NYSE:BRFS) shares are slipping more than 10% after pricing a stock offering.
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock is dipping over 9% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Indonesia Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:INDO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8% on no clear news this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.