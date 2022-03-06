6 Top Stocks Rising on Google Trends This Week: ALLG, GME, NKE, MULN, SNDL and BA

We’re checking in on investors’ favorite stocks with the top ones rising through the trends on Google this week.
There’s plenty of reason for traders to take interest in these stocks. It’s been a busy week with plenty of news to talk about.
Let’s go over that below!
Top Stocks Rising on Google Trends This Week: Allego
Allego (NYSE:ALLG) stock is on investors’ minds this week for a couple of reasons. First off, it recently completed a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Spartan Acquisition. An 8K filing revealing a 98% redemption rate during the merger vote is also helping shares out.
Top Stocks Rising on Google Trends This Week: GameStop
GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares join the list with the first bit of news being chairman Ryan Cohen buying 100,000 shares of the company’s stock. In addition to that, plans for its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace were revealed.
Top Stocks Rising on Google Trends This Week: Nike
Nike (NYSE:NKE) is also among the stocks to watch this week. That’s due to the sports apparel company releasing its earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of the year. It’s worth noting NKE beat out analysts’ estimates.
Top Stocks Rising on Google Trends This Week: Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock also makes the list of top stocks to watch with shares quickly rallying earlier this week before consistent drops since then. A recent short squeeze was behind the rise, with news of CEO David Michery selling stocks causing the later decline.
Top Stocks Rising on Google Trends This Week: Sundial Growers
Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been taking off this week as three groups of investors push it higher. The first is marijuana investors, which bumped it up on merger news in the sector. Second, we’re meme stock traders rallying some of their favorite shares. Finally, the stock rallied alongside other penny stocks this week.
Top Stocks Rising on Google Trends This Week: Boeing
Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock closes out our list with shares down overall this week. That’s due to news of one of its planes crashing in China. BA shares did start to recover from the fall but haven’t climbed back to pre-crash prices.
