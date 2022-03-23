Marijuana Stocks: The M&A News Lighting Up TLRY, CGC, ACB and SNDL Today

Marijuana stocks are making major moves on Wednesday alongside news of a couple of mergers in the sector.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) is behind part of today’s rise in marijuana stocks. The company is acquiring TerraFarma for a minimum of $38 million. TerraFarma is the owner of Thrive Cannabis, which has won several awards with its flagship Greybeard Cannabis brand.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) is also adding to the marijuana stocks growth today as it agrees to acquire Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF). This will have it paying $2 billion to enter the cannabis space.
It’s not unsurprising for stocks in the same market to rise and fall in symphony with each other. That appears to be what’s happening today as several other players in the space see their shares jump alongside merger news today.
Let’s check out how this merger news is affecting marijuana stocks today.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock starts us off with its shares rising more than 4% as of Wednesday morning.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares are up next with the cannabis company’s stock seeing an over 2% gain as of this writing.
- Aurora Cannabis obviously joins the list with its stock rising more than 2% this morning thanks to today’s merger news.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock is getting an over 4% boost as investors react positively to the merger news today. It’s also worth noting that SNDL plans to release its most recent earnings report next week.
