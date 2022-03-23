Top Penny Stocks Today: Why SNDL, HYMC, ACB, SKLZ, ZTEK and HEXO Are on the Move Wednesday

Penny stocks are a hot topic with traders today so we’re diving into the top ones to keep an eye on for Wednesday!
Let’s talk about the potential dangers of penny stocks real quick. These stocks are highly volatile with strong rallies turning to massive dips in just short periods of time. As always, make sure to do your own due diligence before investing to avoid any potential pitfalls.
With that out of the way, it’s time to cover the top penny stocks for Wednesday!
Top Penny Stocks Today
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock is jumping 3.4% as marijuana stocks rise on merger news today. It’s also looking to release earnings next week.
- Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares are slipping 1.6% after starting off strong this morning. That likely has to do with the rising and falling price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) today.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) stock was gaining earlier but is now down slightly as of Wednesday afternoon. That follows news of a $38 million plan to acquire TerraFarma.
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares join our list of penny stocks on the move today with an almost 6% jump in value. This comes after announcing a multi-year partnership with UFC.
- Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) stock is another gainer with a major 25% increase as of this writing. This follows an uplisting that saw it top our pre-market stock movers this morning.
- Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares close out our top penny stocks today with a 2.6% rise. This is likely it moving in symphony with other marijuana stocks today.
Investors seeking more stock market news today are in the right place!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed