8 Top Stocks Trending on Reddit WallStreetBets Today

WallStreetBets continues to be a hot den of meme traders and we’re checking in on the top trending stocks in the Reddit community for Wednesday.
But before we get too far into this, remember that WSB stocks are often meme or penny stocks. Both of these are subject to volatility as they pull in retail and day traders looking to ride rallies higher before leaving with profits.
With that warning in mind, here are the top trending stocks on Reddit WallStreetBets today.
Top Stocks Trending on Reddit WallStreetBets
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock starts us off with 382% increase in activity on the subreddit today. That comes with the recent insider buying and Loopring (LRC-USD) NFT news.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are up next with a 145% jump in mentions today. This rise follows plans for the company’s GigaFest event on April 7 and its Cybertruck announcement.
- SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) stock is also seeing extra attention today with an almost 16% jump in mentions. This comes after the ETF defied a recent death cross.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares join in with a 617% increase in mentions today. This is likely due to the GME stock news boosting other meme companies.
- Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) stock is seeing 1,687% more mentions today, which could have to do with the recent completion of a merger.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are also getting extra interest today with a 156% jump in mentions. That comes alongside a slight boost in value today.
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is also among those getting extra attention today on WallStreetBets with a 171% rise in mentions. This comes after Jim Cramer called out the company.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is our final stock trending on Reddit WallStreetBets with a 687% increase in mentions. That’s due to marijuana stocks rising with recent merger news.
Investors looking for more stock market news are in luck!
We’ve got all the latest news traders need to know about for Wednesday! Among that is dividend stocks to watch, a big day coming for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), as well as an Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) earnings update. You can find out more on these matters at the following links!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
