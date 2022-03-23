Investors trying to find which stocks pay dividends are in luck because that’s the topic we’re covering today!
Dividend stocks are those that pay out money to investors for holding their shares. These make them attractive to investors that want to buy and hold onto stocks for the long-term, rather than trading them away on growth.
Let’s take a look at some of the top dividend stocks worth checking out below!
Which Stocks Pay Dividends?
- Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) stock starts us off with the company offering up a 6.15% yearly dividend. GLPI stock is down 1.4% as of Wednesday afternoon.
- Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is another high dividend yield stock with its payout coming in at 4.93% per year. PM stock is slipping 1.1% as of this writing.
- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) joins our list of high dividend stocks with it paying out a yield of 2.9% annually. KO is dropping close to 1% as of this afternoon.
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is another strong dividend stock to consider with its yearly dividend yield sitting at 2.63%. LMT is up slightly as of this writing.
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) finishes off our list of high-yield dividend stocks with its annual dividend coming in at 2.6%. PEP is seeing a minor decline this afternoon.
