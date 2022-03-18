Stock Market Recap: This Week’s 5 Top Stories

It’s been a busy week for traders as several major announcements rocked the stock market and we’re going over them in a recap.
Let’s go over some of the biggest stories throughout the week that traders need to look back on!
Stock Market Recap: Europe Crypto Ban
One of the biggest news stories starting this week was fears that certain cryptos could be banned in Europe. However, those fears changed to celebrations after the European Union shot down plans to ban proof-of-work cryptos.
Stock Market Recap: Chinese Stocks Dip and Recover
Chinese stocks started off the week getting hit hard as fears of additional Covid-19 lockdowns hit the market. Then those shares recovered a few days later as Chinese regulators moved to support listings overseas and ease restrictions on tech stocks.
Stock Market Recap: Oil Stocks Volatility
In the case of oil stocks, we saw them slip throughout the week as the price of crude started to fall. That resulted in it entering a bear market before recovering some of the ground in the last couple of days.
Stock Market Recap: Interest Rate Hikes
The Federal Reserve met this week to increase interest rates .25% as part of a plan to combat rising prices and inflation. We’ve got a breakdown for investors that want to know what that means and how it will affect the stock market.
Stock Market Recap: Other Loose Ends
Outside of those major stories, there were a few other bits of news affecting the stock market this week. That includes AMC (NYSE:AMC) making an investment in Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC), signs of an S&P 500 Death Cross, as well as airline stocks flying higher as oil prices drop.
Of course, we’ve also got all the latest stock market news for Friday that investors need to know about!
Of course, we've also got all the latest stock market news for Friday that investors need to know about!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.