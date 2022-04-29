TSLA Stock News: 6 Biggest Headlines That Tesla Investors Need to Know This Week

This past week has been turbulent for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), but it looks like it may end on a high note. Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) innovator plunged after Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)’s board of directors accepted CEO Elon Musk’s buyout offer. When Musk later announced the forming of three holding companies, investor confidence wavered even further. Plus, as shares fell, Musk offloaded more TSLA stock. Today, however, shares are back in the green.
Despite a dip this morning, TSLA stock has been quick to rebound. Currently, it’s up slightly today and working hard to break its three-day losing streak. Given the abundance of good news that Tesla has seen this week, though, a turnaround seems likely once markets adjust to the fundamental shift of the potential Twitter takeover.
Tesla earnings pushed the stock up last week, but there are other positive developments investors shouldn’t ignore. Here’s a rundown of the top Tesla headlines from this week.
Top Headlines for TSLA Stock Investors
Elon Musk sells $8.5bn-worth of Tesla shares after Twitter deal
Let’s start this week’s roundup off with what’s perhaps the biggest story. As mentioned, Musk offloaded a sizable chunk of his TSLA stock holdings following confirmation of the Twitter acquisition. Many experts floated the concern that Musk would do this in order to finance the takeover, so the sale was not completely unexpected. Still, the fact this news came as shares fell raised more concern among investors, although the current rebound should be reassuring. Yesterday, Musk confirmed that he does not plan to sell any more TSLA stock.
Is Giga Berlin Tesla’s Ticket To Taking Back EV Market Share In Europe?
The answer to the question posed in this headline seems to be yes. According to the Wall Street Journal, there’s reason to believe Tesla’s new Germany-based facility can help it take over Europe’s EV market. The factory opened successfully in late March and is already rolling out cars. Demand is also rising across the continent, accelerated by climbing energy prices. All told, Tesla is positioned better than ever to dominate the region’s growing EV scene.
Tesla’s Financing Deals Are Appealing Compared To Rivals
Yesterday revealed yet another potential catalyst for TSLA stock. Specifically, data from CarsDirect indicates that, while Tesla prices are high, the company offers the industry’s most attractive financing packages. As InsideEVs reports, its interest rates and lending terms give consumers a better deal compared to many other EV makers, including Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Ford (NYSE:F). This is partly because “Tesla’s interest rates and loan terms remain the same no matter which vehicle or trim level you choose.” For vehicles as expensive as Tesla’s, these attractive financing packages are key to the company’s strong sales.
Iron man Elon Musk places his Tesla battery bets
Musk’s new deal may earn him a new title — “Iron Man” — and for good reason. When Tesla reported positive earnings for Q1 2022, many investors overlooked another positive development. Specifically, the company announced that almost half of its vehicles produced during the period used lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. A lower-cost solution to popular nickel and cobalt batteries, LFP technology could help propel not just Tesla but the entire EV sector forward. Nickel and cobalt can be hard to procure due to supply-chain constraints. That makes now an opportune time for EV producers to double down on a new type of battery for their cars.
Tesla (TSLA) still owns 75% of the US’s electric car market so far this year
It’s always good for investors to be reminded of how much power Tesla has, specifically with its vast market share. New registration data indicates that Tesla vehicles account for roughly 75% of new EVs registered in the United States. While that number was even higher at 79% in 2020, Tesla’s market share has still risen from where it was in 2021. As Electrek reports, “For now, the US EV market is still extremely dependent on Tesla’s production and deliveries.” Of course, increased competition threatens to cut into the company’s sales. As of now, though, Tesla remains comfortably at the top.
Ford CEO says the automaker plans to challenge Tesla as global EV leader
The week’s news hasn’t all been positive. However, this last story shouldn’t worry TSLA stock investors too much. After a difficult season, Ford is working hard to be taken seriously as an EV producer. CEO Jim Farley says the company plans “to challenge Tesla and all comers to become the top EV maker in the world.” But that doesn’t mean it will be easy. After all, Tesla outsold Ford in Q1 2022, despite the legacy automaker offering more affordable EVs. Tesla has a significant head start and no plans to slow down. For Ford, the road ahead will be challenging, to say the least.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.