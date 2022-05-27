Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High Can SpaceX Take the DOGE Crypto?

- Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are worth diving into as the crypto climbs today.
- That follows a Tweet from crypto advocate Elon Musk.
- He says that SpaceX merch will soon be buyable with DOGE.
Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Friday thanks to a new Tweet from Elon Musk.
Musk, a long-time advocate for DOGE, Tweeted today that holds of the crypto will soon be able to use it for SpaceX purchase. That includes merchandise from the rocket company. He also notes that Dogecoin can already be used to buy merchandise from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).
This news has Dogecoin heading higher today as it bucks the trend of the larger crypto market. That comes alongside a heavy trading volume of $1,155,472,777 over the last 24 hours, which is an 85.6% increase.
Let’s dive into the latest price predictions for Dogecoin below that lovers of the crypto are going to want to note.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- Let’s start off with Gov Capital and its one-year price estimate of $0.20376274809799 for the Shiba Inu-based crypto.
- WalletInvestor takes our next spot on this list as it expects the price of DOGE to reach $0.191 per token one year from now.
- Finishing up our most recent price predictions for Dogecoin is DigitalCoinPrice with its average estimate of 12 cents for 2023.
Each of these price predictions has Dogecoin heading higher than the roughly 8 cents it’s trading for today.
DOGE is up 4.5% over the previous 24-hour period as of Friday afternoon.
Crypto traders on the lookout for more hot market news are going to want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace offers up daily coverage of the crypto market and today is no different! For Friday, we’ve got all of the latest price predictions for Tron (TRX-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD), and STEPN (GMT-USD) as the market slips. You can read all of that news at the following links!
More Crypto News for Friday
- Tron Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot TRX Crypto Go Next?
- Litecoin Price Predictions: Where Will the LTC Crypto Go Amid Altcoin Pain?
- STEPN Price Predictions: Can the GMT Crypto Recover From Recent China Ban?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.