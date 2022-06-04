4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, GME, HPQ, XLU

After an explosive couple of days, the bulls have been struggling for traction. As long as the damage is contained, a little rest is a good thing for the market. With that in mind, here’s how a few top stock trades are shaping up going into the second half of this week.
Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) really has my attention here. On Friday, the stock burst back above the key $100 level, while clearing the 50-day moving average in the process. AMD stock is looking much, much better on the long side — provided it can hold above these two marks.
On Tuesday, the last day of the month, it put in the May high at $104.55. If shares can hold above $100 and the 50-day moving average and go monthly-up over $104.55, we could be looking at a larger push higher.
Specifically, I’d be looking at the $109 to $110 area, which is where the 61.8% retracement comes into play. Above that opens the door to the 200-day, then potentially the $125 level.
On the downside, a break of $100, as well as the 10-day and 50-day moving averages, could put the mid-$90s in play, at a minimum.
That’s not my interest, though. I’m watching for the monthly rotation.
Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: GameStop (GME)
GameStop (NYSE:GME) will report earnings tonight and this one has been a big mover lately. Remember, it’s also not a stock that most traders should dabble with given its wide trading ranges.
The stock has given up about half of its recent gains as it dips back toward the 10-day. If we get a bearish post-earnings reaction, first see how it handles the 10-day. If it fails, $100 could be on the table.
Below $100 and things get interesting, as it puts $78 to $80 in play. That’s been a key support area all year long.
On the upside, the main area I’m watching is $150 to $153. That’s where GameStop finds the 200-day and the 61.8% retracement. Above $159 and shares can really start to fly.
Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: HP Inc. (HPQ)
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) just keeps on delivering. Looking at the chart here, you’d hardly know the Nasdaq is in a bear market.
The stock gapped higher in November and has been range-bound between $33 and $40 since. Now rallying on earnings, bulls want to see how it finishes the session. If it can close above $40 now — and ideally, this week — then it increases the odds of a breakout.
On the upside, keep an eye on $41.47, the 2022 high. If HPQ stock can clear $42.11 — the 161.8% extension from the 2021 range — then we could be looking at a larger push into the $45 to $46.50 region.
Below $39 and the 50-day is likely on the table.
Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU)
The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) has been trading better lately and investors are in a buy-the-dip mood as it tested into the 10-day and 50-day moving averages on Wednesday.
If the XLU can clear last week’s high at $75.37, then the highs up near $77 are back in play.
On the downside, a break of Wednesday’s low could usher in a test of the 21-day moving average and the $72 level. Below that puts $70 and the 200-day in play.
