Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re entering the final day of trading for the week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning is delisting news, insider buying, heavy trading and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock is rocketing more than 76% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Revlon (NYSE:REV) shares are soaring over 53% following bankruptcy and delisting news.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) stock is surging more than 27% despite recently filing for bankruptcy.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares are gaining over 25% on news of insider buying.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock is rising more than 13% as reports claim AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is considering a bid for the company.
- Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) shares are increasing close to 12% in pre-market trading.
- Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) are climbing over 11% today.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are getting a more than 11% boost this morning.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock is jumping over 11% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares are up about 11% alongside heavy trading.
10 Top Losers
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock is plummeting more than 41% after terminating a Phase2B/3 clinical trial.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares are diving almost 28% following a proposed stock offering.
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock is tumbling nearly 12% after rallying yesterday and recently going public.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares are taking an over 11% beating after rallying yesterday on a drug launch in Germany.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) stock is decreasing more than 11%.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares are falling roughly 10% after entering into a financing deal with HealthCare Royalty Partners.
- Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) stock is dropping over 8%, which mimics a drop from Thursday.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares are slipping more than 8% this morning.
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock is dipping close to 8% on no clear news this morning.
- MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Exp 8 Jan 2038 (NYSEARCA:FNGD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7%.
