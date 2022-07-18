Polygon Price Predictions: Where Will MATIC Go After 18% Surge?

Polygon (MATIC-USD) is on the move Monday with a major increase and we’re diving into the latest price predictions for the crypto! But before that, let’s talk about what has MATIC rising higher today.
First off, note that the blockchain has been selected by Disney (NYSE:DIS) for its Accelerator program. This is a program from the company that focuses on developing new technologies. The goal is to create different ways of telling stories.
Secondly, MATIC is rising alongside a wider crypto rally today. This has several major players in the space, such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD), gaining. When BTC and other big names rise, investors often see others in the market increase too.
Now that we have traders up to speed on the latest MATIC news, let’s go over the latest price predictions below!
Polygon Price Predictions
- Gov Capital kicks off our list with its estimate of $3.82 per coin one year from now.
- WalletInvestor is up next as the website holds a one-year price forecast of 7 cents for MATIC.
- DigitalCoinPrice completes our price predictions for Polygon with an average estimate of $1.37 for 2023.
Those price predictions for Polygon are mostly positive compared to its price of 91 cents as of this writing. It’s also worth highlighting that MATIC is up 17.8% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
