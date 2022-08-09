The current market selloff has created an excellent buying opportunity for investors. Take a cue from the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, who has loaded up on more stocks this year than any time over the last decade. Plenty of stocks to buy are trading at attractive valuations and could have massive value to your portfolio.
The current conditions are ripe for investors to control their nerves and invest in some attractive stocks trading at multi-year lows. Several top growth, income, and value stocks are now trading at hefty discounts. However, it is imperative to do your due diligence and add the right combination of the stocks mentioned above to your portfolio.
Here are seven stocks to buy which you should invest in at this time.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Price
|AAPL
|Apple
|$164.87
|V
|Visa
|$213.32
|CLF
|Cleveland-Cliffs
|$18.57
|AMZN
|Amazon
|$139.41
|F
|Ford
|$15.78
|CVX
|Chevron
|$153.41
|O
|Realty Income
|$73.26
Apple (AAPL)
Shares of iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are on a post-earnings rally after reporting stellar results for its third quarter. Despite macro headwinds, the company set a new record for the June quarter, led by growth across all core segments. Moreover, with App Tracking Transparency (ATT), Apple senses an opportunity to spread its tentacles in the lucrative ad space.
Forex headwinds played spoilsport during the third quarter, but despite the challenges, AAPL was able to push through with record-breaking results. For instance, iPhone and services sales increased by healthy margins, while iPad and Mac sales declined due to supply chain issues. Nevertheless, the results were fantastic and have set the stage for a monster fourth quarter. Layer that up with its endeavors on the advertising side and you have an incredible bull case for the tech giant.
Visa (V)
Visa (NYSE:V) is a payments processing giant which has become a critical part of the modern economy. It’s been a solid performer for the past several years, generating double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth over the past five years. Additionally, it boasts a robust dividend profile, growing its payouts for the past 14 years.
The company once again proved its business is recession-proof with a comfortable revenue and earnings beat during the third quarter. Visa has posted a long string of consecutive earnings performances that have beat consensus estimates. Revenues across the board were highly encouraging, but its international transaction sales figure was perhaps the brightest spot, which increased by a remarkable 51% from the prior-year period. Moreover, payment volumes are well over pre-pandemic levels, which positions it brightly for the future.
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)
Steel maker Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has seen its share price dip over the past three months. Investors are concerned over its near-term outlook, considering how tethered steel demand is to the economic climate. However, they seem to have turned a blind eye toward the firm’s leadership position in the automotive sector and how it will effectively shield it from seasonality. Nevertheless, the stock trades at just 0.40 times forward sales.
It recently posted its second-quarter revenues, where sales of $6.34 billion were 26% higher than last year. Additionally, it beat estimates by $226 million. Moreover, it has generated $2.6 billion through the first half of the year compared to $1.9 billion in the same period last year. Additionally, with the easing of supply chain troubles for its automotive customers, there should be greater stability in steel demand.
Amazon (AMZN)
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has spearheaded several profitable industries that have effectively shaped our lives. Despite recent headwinds, its core units continue to fire, pointing to the depth of its businesses. Moreover, the stock is more affordable than ever for individual investors after its stock split.
The company’s second-quarter results showed a 7% increase in revenues from the prior-year period to $121 billion. Moreover, its management expects things to pick up in the third quarter with a 13% to 17% bump in revenues. The crown jewel of products and services is its cloud offering, which accounts for a greater portion of total sales with every passing quarter.
Quarterly revenue for Amazon Web Services increased 33% over 2021 to $19.8 billion. Astonishingly, CFO Brian Olsavsky believes that most businesses are in the early adoption phase of cloud computing. Also, Amazon continues to spread its tentacles in other profitable verticals. Its planned acquisition of top healthcare company One Medical is a testament to that.
Ford (F)
Automotive giant Ford (NYSE:F) had a stellar second quarter, despite inflationary pressures and weakening consumer demand. It continues to push forward with its electric vehicle portfolio, offering healthy income yields following a 50% dividend hike. F stock is yielding a remarkable 3.92%, and with it trading at around 0.4 times forward sales, the stock is a highly attractive wager.
Ford saw its sales rise in the second quarter by 57% from the prior-year period, comfortably beating analyst estimates. Its traditional automotive business continues to prove naysayers wrong, but its future is linked to the success of its EV endeavors. It projects a 90% annual growth rate with its EV business and plans to produce roughly 2 million EVs by the conclusion of 2026. It sold an impressive 15,527 EVs during the second quarter, and the impetus is there for it to push the afterburners.
Chevron (CVX)
Oil and gas giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is in the news for posting its biggest-ever quarterly net earnings in its second quarter. It nearly quadrupled its earnings from $3.08 billion last year to a whopping $11.62 billion in the second quarter. Moreover, it generated sales worth $68.7 billion, an 83% improvement on a year-over-year basis, comfortably beating analyst estimates by $11 billion.
Low supply, coupled with a massive increase in demand after the pandemic fade, has rapidly increased prices for crude oil and natural gas. Moreover, there is the Ukraine effect as well, which has significantly impacted the supply outlook. The conducive conditions have helped Chevron expand its profits and generate massive year-over-year revenues of over 77.5%. It raised the upper-end of its stock buyback program recently, and its spectacular yield of over 3.50% is the cherry on top.
Realty Income (O)
Realty Income (NYSE:O) is among the most popular net lease real estate investment trust (or REIT). The majority of its portfolio is made up of 85% of retail properties. Typically these businesses are easy to re-lease or sell, so there isn’t a lot of risk. As a result, it delivered better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and sales, helped by increased occupancy rates. Additionally, it raised its guidance for the year, with normalized funds from operations per share to $3.92 to $4.05 compared to the prior guidance of $3.88 to $4.05.
Additionally, second quarter revenues increased to $810.4 million, comfortably ahead of the $776.2 million consensus. Moreover, it boosted its expectations for acquisition volume for the year to over $6 billion from its previous guidance of $5 billion. Its investment-grade balance sheet enables it to easily access debt financing at reasonable rates.