This Is the Best Time to Buy These 7 Long-Term Metaverse Stocks

The metaverse is more than just a concept. It’s an evolving reality that will forever change how we live, work, and communicate! Investors are flooding into the metaverse, some even going so far as to call this nascent space a new world financial haven. Hence, long-term metaverse stocks will likely be one of the biggest investing trends over time.
Some of the biggest tech stocks are investing millions in advancing the metaverse concept into the multi-billion dollar market it is expected to be in the future. It’s still early innings, but all estimates point to the metaverse being the next big thing in technology.
For growth investors, the search for multibagger stocks is always on. Finding picks that can provide outsized gains is important because it helps enhance portfolio performance. In recent years, metaverse stocks have been among the top growth stock options in the market, and will likely continue to see healthy long-term gains.
With the market taking a dive, here are a few interesting beaten-down long-term metaverse stocks to buy right now.
|META
|Meta Platforms
|$139.46
|U
|Unity Software
|$35.83
|MTCH
|Match Group
|$50.58
|RBLX
|Roblox
|$39.06
|ADSK
|Autodesk
|$206.49
|VR
|Global X Metaverse ETF
|$19.23
|MSFT
|Microsoft
|$247.14
Meta Platforms (META)
Social media behemoth Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), formerly known as Facebook, turned heads when it announced a rebranding last year. Its pivot toward the multi-billion dollar new opportunity called the metaverse initially invited a negative response from investors. This year alone, META stock has shed a ton of value, but it’s not the first time it’s attracted such a sentiment in its evolution to find new ways to engage its user base.
Broader macroeconomic challenges have marred recent results. Advertising spending has also slowed down considerably, impacting the company’s top and bottom-line results. Nevertheless, Meta continues to invest heavily in its potential cash cow. It spent a whopping $10 billion on its Reality Labs segment, which essentially handles all things metaverse-related.
Moreover, CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about the development of a high-end virtual reality headset slated for release later this year. Hence, despite the headwinds, it’s full-steam ahead for Meta in its plans to commercialize the metaverse.
Unity Software (U)
Unity Software (NYSE:U) is one of the top video game software development firms that produces real-time 3D content. The gaming industry may be one of the most intimately connected sectors to the metaverse. Virtual and augmented reality represents the future of video games and should bring forth multiple new monetization opportunities for those involved in the business.
Unity has whopping 60% market share in the lucrative game engine market, making it a clear leader in the space.
Despite recent market headwinds, Unity has held up well and continues to deliver double-digit growth across its top line. Once the overall macro business environment is more conducive, I think this company can push the afterburners and match its historical highs. Moreover, the metaverse, as far as the gaming market is concerned, could potentially skyrocket at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 48% through 2030, which makes U stock an attractive long-term bet.
Match Group (MTCH)
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is one of the top players in online dating. This much is known by investors, and is the primary reason why many consider MTCH stock.
That said, Match could also be an interesting second-derivative play in the metaverse. That’s because this company offers multiple metaverse-adjacent offerings for its users, which it is likely to expand over time.
The company recently acquired a Korea-based metaverse business called Hyperconnect, which offers avatar-based dating experiences in a virtual meeting place. The acquisition would’ve been a major hit during the pandemic, but with the economy opened up, most people appear to be looking for in-person interaction regarding dating. Nevertheless, if the virtual dating environment trend catches on, it could be a major long-term catalyst for growth for MTCH stock.
Roblox (RBLX)
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is a game-creation platform that enables users to build and play games created by users. Many of the games developed on its platform include metaverse-type virtual worlds where people can socialize. The platform took off significantly during the pandemic, but since then, growth rates have normalized. Hence, RBLX stock has taken a massive haircut of late.
Core bookings have declined considerably in recent quarters. Though daily active user growth remains relatively strong, many experts believe that bookings may have bottomed out. Hence, its profitability could recover through 2023.
Another major growth driver for RBLX could be its move into digital advertising through immersive ads. Its users have been clamoring for the business to develop a platform to effectively generate sustainable ad sales and diversify its revenue growth away from core bookings. Hence, with a beaten-down valuation and its ad revenue prospects, RBLX stock presents itself as a worthwhile speculative bet.
Autodesk (ADSK)
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is a computer-aided design (CAD) software leader, providing incredibly innovative engineering and architecture solutions. It has arguably the best exposure to the creative side of the metaverse, with a decade’s worth of digital assets in its content library.
With the emergence of metaverse hardware tools and the expansion of cloud computing, ADSK is in a strong position to enhance how immersive its tools are for its users. For instance, it launched a digital twin software called Tandem, which enables users to manage and monitor assets.
Autodesk has been an incredible performer over the years, boasting robust renewal rates and strong revenue retention. Its renewal and revenue retention rates have hovered over 100% in recent quarters, which implies a strong customer base. With the improvement of its products, it is likely to continue growing its top and bottom lines at an extraordinary pace.
Global X Metaverse ETF (VR)
Perhaps the best way to play the metaverse trend at a low cost is to invest in an exchange-traded fund such as Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR). Investing in VR stock allows you to gain exposure to some of the biggest names in the metaverse space at a considerably lower risk.
This ETF comes with a low net expense ratio of 0.5%, right around the sector median of 0.45%. The ETF invests in businesses that are positioned to benefit from the expansion of the metaverse. These enterprises develop software and hardware, enabling users to experience digital realities. Some of its biggest holdings include Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), to name a few.
Microsoft (MSFT)
Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has forayed into the metaverse space by marrying two of its most exciting software services in Mesh and Teams. Mesh is essentially a turn-key product that enables users of Teams to meet each other virtually effectively. It facilitates collaborations between co-workers, but the primary goal is facilitating “eye contact, facial expressions, and gestures, so your personality shines.”
Moreover, it’s also developing the user tech needed to make the most of the combination. HoloLens is a pair of AR glasses meant to help team members see and discuss various matters in a more immersive way.
Furthermore, you also have Microsoft’s newer Xbox gaming consoles that can deliver virtual experiences through third-party VR goggles. Additionally, the company also acquired gaming giant Activision Blizzard which gives it access to some of the most iconic video game titles, such as Call of Duty which boasts a user base of more than 350 million monthly active users. Microsoft’s current metaverse revenue is modest, but there’s immense potential for long-term expansion.
