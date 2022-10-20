Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we get a start on Thursday trading!
We’ve got earnings reports, an ADS ratio change, a reverse stock split, and more to go over today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock is rocketing close to 46% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is surging more than 20% with its bankruptcy purchase of ELMS.
- ComSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) shares are soaring over 16% with strong early morning trading volume.
- Enservco (NYSEMKT:ENSV) stock is climbing more than 15% after reporting earnings for its fiscal first quarter of 2022.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares are rising over 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock is increasing 12% without any news to report Thursday morning.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are gaining more than 11% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Connexa Sports Tech (NASDAQ:CNXA) stock is jumping 10% today.
- Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares are getting an over 8% boost this morning.
- Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN) stock is up more than 8% on Thursday morning.
10 Top Losers
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock is diving over 17% ahead of an ADS ratio change for its shares.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares are tumbling more than 16% following a reverse stock split.
- Telefonaktiebolaget (NASDAQ:ERIC) stock is taking an over 14% beating with the release of its Q3 2022 earnings report.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares are dropping more than 13% following an unexpected rally yesterday.
- Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) stock is decreasing over 13% after rocketing higher on Wednesday.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares are declining more than 12% following results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock is sliding over 11% as it continues negative movement today.
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares are slipping more than 10% with the release of estimated Q3 results.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock is dipping over 10% as it continues to fall today.
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% with the release of its latest earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.