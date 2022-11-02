Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to take a look at all of the latest news behind the biggest pre-market stock movers on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are acquisitions, collaborations, and plenty of earnings reports.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) stock is rocketing more than 47% thanks to news of an acquisition deal.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares are soaring over 28% after announcing a collaboration on mRNA vaccines.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) stock is surging 20% on plans to sell its Russian operations.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares are rising close to 19% alongside a positive earnings report for Q3.
- SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) stock is increasing more than 18% on no clear news this morning.
- mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) shares are gaining over 15% following a Nasdaq delisting notice.
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) stock is climbing more than 15% with the release of a strong Q3 earnings report.
- Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares are getting an over 15% boost after releasing results for its third quarter of 2022.
- Comstock (NYSE:CRK) stock is jumping almost 15% with its latest earnings beating estimates.
- Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) shares are up more than 13% as it also posts positive Q3 results.
10 Top Losers
- Rogers (NYSE:ROG) stock is plummeting over 39% on news of a failed acquisition deal.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) shares are diving more than 38% after announcing updates to its inhaled power clinical programs.
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) stock is tumbling over 20% alongside a mixed earnings report.
- Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) shares are taking a more than 16% beating ahead of its earnings report today.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) stock is dropping nearly 16% as recent negative movement continues.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares are decreasing over 14% following a clinical trial update from the FDA.
- Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) stock is falling more than 10% following a rally yesterday.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares are sliding over 9% with the release of its Q3 2022 earnings report.
- Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) stock is slipping more than 8% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.