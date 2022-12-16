What Outside App Stores Will Mean for Apple (AAPL) Stock

Although consumer technology stalwart Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) enjoys tremendous brand loyalty, this narrative may encounter meaningful pressure as a mandate from the European Union forces the company to facilitate access to third-party app stores. The ruling will also impact rival Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), specifically Google’s Android smart device ecosystem. AAPL stock dipped a little more than 1% during a rough Friday session overall.
According to Reuters, the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) will come into effect on a rolling basis over the next two years. As a result, the directive will allow third-party alternatives to have an easier route to getting on iPhone and Android devices.
In addition, the news agency reports that both smaller startups and sector behemoths like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may try to lure consumers and app developers away from the combined Apple and Google hegemony.
Perhaps concerningly for AAPL stock, Ben Wood, CMO of industry analysis firm CCS Insight, stated that he expects “an avalanche of app stores” in the near future.
“There’s an emerging ‘coalition of the willing’, and all of them have a vested interest in no longer having to pay what they see as a tax to Apple,” Wood told Reuters.
Presently, Android users can install apps from third-party sources, a process called sideloading. However, such access often requires switching off certain security features. For Apple, forcing its iOS ecosystem to accept sideloading implies greater competitiveness.
A few high-profile tech executives bemoaned Apple’s 30% surcharges on purchases through its App Store. As well, developers and regulators from around the world complained about the stiff fees.
AAPL Stock Offers a Hidden Economic Barometer
On paper, the forced inclusiveness in the European market doesn’t appear particularly helpful to AAPL stock. However, experts note that the underlying ecosystem features incredible loyalty. Still, as macroeconomic pressures build, that loyalty may be put to the test.
Encouragingly for AAPL stock, Morgan Stanley Research’s Erik Woodring stated that consumers are unlikely to ditch Apple’s storefront. “From the consumer perspective, we see very little demand for alternatives to the App Store given the unmatched security, ease of use (centralization), and reliability the App Store provides,” Woodring declared in a recent investor note.
Further, the analyst pointed to Morgan Stanley’s smartphone survey, which revealed that less than 30% of respondents “are extremely likely to purchase apps from a third-party website versus the app store,” per Yahoo Finance’s description.
As well, Woodring left a convincing parting shot. Even in the unlikely scenario that Apple lost all of its Europe-based App Store revenue in 2024, it would only absorb a 1% hit to total sales.
On the not-so-pleasant aspect of AAPL stock, the underlying company is attempting to wean itself off iPhone dependency. Therefore, Apple needs other segments to pull their weight, and the DMA doesn’t help. In addition, third-party involvement might dilute the brand overall.
Finally, the assumption of Apple’s brand loyalty centered on prior norms not involving a catastrophic pandemic. With the major equity indices suffering from recessionary fears, companies can no longer assume that their users will pay premiums. This dynamic adds another wrinkle to a potentially vexing problem for AAPL stock.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.