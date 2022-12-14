Why Are Cannabis Stocks Down Today?

Cannabis stocks aren’t doing so hot on Wednesday. It appears that banking legislation is unlikely to pass this year.
Supporters of the SAFE Banking bill have been attempting to add it to other legislation moving through Congress. However, it has been a rough road, with it missing out on a chance to be added to the defense budget bill last week.
The last hope for this legislation to pass this year is it being added to an omnibus spending package. Unfortunately, though, it seems like this probably won’t happen. That has shares of cannabis stocks down today.
Why is this news affecting pot stocks? The SAFE Banking legislation would open up marijuana companies to more investing options. This would make it easier for these companies to gain institutional investors and funding for their businesses.
Let’s check out how pot stocks are reacting to today’s news below!
Cannabis Stocks Down on Wednesday
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock starts us off, with shares falling 3.5% as of Wednesday afternoon.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) stock is next on our list. Shares are dropping around 1% as of this writing.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) stock closes out this list with the pot stock’s shares taking a 4.1% beating.
