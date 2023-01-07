7 Growth Stocks to Buy as a New Bull Market Emerges

There are plenty of ominous headlines weighing on investors. There’s the Doomsday Clock, which now sits at 90 seconds to midnight. There are even growing fears of a potential recession. However, if you look beyond the negativity, there are still plenty of enticing opportunities, especially in growth stocks to buy.
For one thing, if a recession materializes, it won’t catch people off guard as the Great Recession did. Therefore, it’s quite possible that the preparatory actions that many folks undeniably implemented may mitigate downside shocks. As well, households arguably stand on much firmer ground than during prior economic downcycles. So, it’s not out of the question that growth stocks to buy may perform well. Again, investors shouldn’t dismiss legitimate concerns, but they shouldn’t ignore opportunities either. With that, here are growth stocks to buy.
|AMZN
|Amazon
|$97.18
|GOOG GOOGL
|Alphabet
|$96.73
|PYPL
|PayPal
|$79.10
|META
|Meta Platforms
|$141.50
|ROVR
|Rover Group
|$3.73
|IMAX
|IMAX.
|$17.00
|LCID
|Lucid Group
|$8.87
Amazon (AMZN)
Though typically a domineering force among growth stocks to buy, the wild events of 2022 gave Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) a beatdown. In the trailing year, AMZN lost over 31% of its equity value. Unfortunately, the main culprit centered on soaring inflation. With the velocity of money accelerating throughout 2022, prices had nowhere to go but up. Nevertheless, Amazon’s core e-commerce business may continue to enjoy significant relevance. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that since e-commerce sales as a percentage of total retail sales hit a recent low in the first quarter of 2022, this stat has since increased conspicuously. With online transactions rising despite inflationary pressures, this dynamic bodes well for AMZN.
Since we’re talking about growth stocks to buy, we should also recognize that the years merely represent a number for Amazon. For instance, its three-year revenue growth rate stands at 25.1%, beating out over 86% of the competition.
Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL) just announced Google will lay off a total of 12,000 employees. All in an effort to become leaner and meaner. Still, our own Louis Navellier believes the job cuts will have little positive impact on Google. While the layoffs might not be the game-changer for Alphabet, it’s still one of the growth stocks to buy (in my view). Fundamentally, the Google ecosystem has become too pervasive to ignore. As I’ve said a bunch of times, Google utterly dominates the search engine space. And even with rising competition in this arena, Google commands enormous brand awareness. It’s just too difficult to topple the king of the Internet. Combined with other arms of the Google ecosystem – such as Gmail and its cloud network – Alphabet will not go down without a fight.
PayPal (PYPL)
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) succumbed to pressure in 2022. In the trailing year, PYPL gave up nearly 50% of its equity value. And while shares gained nearly 7% on a year-to-date basis, it’s not that impressive given the scale of volatility. Nevertheless, in my view, PYPL ranks among the growth stocks to buy. Fundamentally, I’m a big believer in the gig economy. To be fair, I speak about the subject frequently because I’m a member of this movement. Nevertheless, the data aligns with my biases. For instance, experts from Industry Research believe that the gig economy will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.18% between 2022 to 2027. At the end of this forecasted period, the sector could reach a valuation of $873 billion. Given that PayPal’s services support small-business enterprises, it’s a lock for growth stocks to buy. Contrarians just need patience.
Meta Platforms (META)
One of the most frustrating growth stocks to buy is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). Owning the world’s biggest online social network Facebook, Meta can exploit this platform for various upside endeavors. True, digital advertising spending eroded badly last year. Still, businesses must advertise to attract new customers. Better yet, the rate of ad-spending decline appears to have slowed. Personally, I think it’s wonderful news for META stock and similar growth stocks to buy. However, the underlying company continues to get in its own way. Mounting criticism (and losses) associated with the firm’s metaverse pivot cloud the overall organization.
It’s a serious problem. Nevertheless, one positive factor exists. Management just needs to ride with what works and limit (or outright abandon) what doesn’t. That’s a much easier prospect than attempting to find a viable business. Therefore, patient investors should target META as one of the growth stocks to buy.
Rover Group (ROVR)
If Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) ever decisively becomes one of the growth stocks to buy, it should thank Disney (NYSE:DIS). Not too long ago, the entertainment giant’s CEO Bog Iger effectively put an end to remote operations. Recalling hybrid workers back to the office for four days of the week, employees will no longer be able to directly care for their pets.
Cynically, though, that puts Rover – which provides a marketplace connecting dog owners with canine service providers – in the driver’s seat. By itself, Rover plays into the aforementioned burgeoning economy. However, with Disney likely to inspire other major enterprises to recall their employees, Fido will be left home alone. Indeed, for the dogs that suddenly got used to their human family members staying at home all the time, the transition will be particularly traumatic. And this just raises the cynical catalyst for ROVR to a whole new level. While it’s undoubtedly risky, Rover also represents a compelling example of growth stocks to buy.
Imax (IMAX)
If you’re a history buff, you’ll recognize the bullish narrative for Imax (NYSE:IMAX) right away. For everyone else, back during the Great Depression, Americans needed a pick-me-up. That’s where the golden age of Hollywood filled a critical need, bolstering the psyche of a demoralized nation. In a similar fashion, Imax can do the same for the world today, making it one of the growth stocks to buy. Essentially, with fears of a recession and an ominous Doomsday Clock clouding the broader narrative, people need escapism. Worse yet, these aren’t just irrational concerns. As stated earlier, mass layoffs impose a real human cost to poor economic data.
Considering how expensive other entertainment options are, Imax stands as a practical bargain. Combining this dynamic with the presence of other moviegoers, Imax could play a vital social role. As well, the Imax experience – with its special projectors – cannot be duplicated at home. Thus, the insulation from streaming companies adds to the case for growth stocks to buy.
Lucid Group (LCID)
While range anxiety had its moment, if you ask consumers what their hesitation toward electric vehicles is, chances are, the answer would come down to cost. Basically, EVs have become too freaking expensive. Right now, the average price of a new EV stands at over $66,000. Sure, EV advocates can go into contortions to stretch this narrative however they like. But we’re still talking about $66,000.
However, the one company that probably won’t be bothered by this barrier is Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). Deliberately targeting customers of affluence, Lucid just won’t mess around with the middle-income crowd. While it might be in the future, management understands that current economies of scale don’t support mass-scale EV integration. Until the industry gets there, Lucid will focus on customers that can afford their products.
Fundamentally, management probably operates on firm ground. Due to the widening wealth gap, the super-affluent command more of America’s wealth than ever before. Cynically, that should benefit Lucid, not necessarily the companies targeting middle-income drivers. Thus, LCID ranks among the growth stocks to buy.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.