Distilled Water Shortage 2023: Why Is It Hard to Find Distilled Water?

A distilled water shortage is happening in 2023 as several factors are keeping the product from reaching store shelves.
A lot of the current problems surrounding the 2023 distilled water shortage have to do with the Covid-19 pandemic. That shut down many factories as lockdowns spread across the country. As a result, some products are still scarce as demand outweighs supply.
Distilled water is among these with supply chain problems being one of the key factors keeping it from getting to consumers. In addition to that, there are problems with not enough plastic bottles being made to hold the liquid. Labor shortages are another factor affecting the supply of this type of water.
Finally, demand for distilled water is higher than ever, which isn’t helping the 2023 shortage. The product is used by dentists, doctors, labs, and even some people at home. Some prefer it for its lack of minerals or chemicals, even those that are beneficial.
How To Avoid The 2023 Distilled Water Shortage
If you really need distilled water and no grocery stores are carrying it, there is hope. Anyone can make their own distilled water at home. The process is simple enough but can be a little time-consuming. Luckily, it only requires some basic kitchen equipment. You can find a tutorial to create distilled water at home at this link.
If you’re looking for more of the latest news worth tracking on Tuesday, we’ve got you covered!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest news worth keeping tabs on today. That includes what’s happening with Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) today. You can catch up on that at the links below!
More Top Stories on Tuesday
- Is a Giant Short Squeeze Brewing in Marathon Digital (MARA) Stock?
- RBLX Stock Alert: Roblox Pops 12% on Bookings Update
- AAPL Stock Alert: What to Know as Apple Launches New Products
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.