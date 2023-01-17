AAPL Stock Alert: What to Know as Apple Launches New Products

Consumers and investors alike look to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for best-in-class technology products. This year, AAPL stock traders didn’t have to wait long for news on that front. You might not have expected Apple to introduce multiple new products in January, but that’s exactly what’s happening. And the market seems happy with the results.
Why did Apple’s management choose to reveal new products so early in 2023? So far, there seems to be no specific statement from the company on that topic. Perhaps Apple wants to make a definitive statement that the supply chain disruptions of 2022 won’t stop the company from continuing to innovate this year.
That’s just a guess. What we know for certain is that Apple is coming right out of the gate in 2023 with new laptop models. There’s more to the story, though, since the real headline story is that Apple’s introducing laptops with power-packed microchips.
What’s Happening With AAPL Stock?
AAPL stock was up by more than 1% an hour after the market opened today. So, it’s evident that financial traders are pleased with Apple’s new product releases.
These products include the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Apple is using these microchips to power the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini laptops.
The MacBook Pro features fast color grading and an ultra-long battery life. Meanwhile, the Mac mini enables users to “run high-performance workflows” but costs as little as $599.
However, the star of the show here is Apple’s new chips, which will power these laptops. M2 Pro provides “up to 32GB of fast unified memory,” while M2 Max offers “up to 96GB of unified memory.”
The M2 Max microchip could prove to be a game-changer in 2023. According to Apple, “its industry-leading performance per watt makes it the world’s most powerful and power-efficient chip for a pro laptop.”
That’s a bold statement, but if any company can back it up, it’s Apple. In time, the market will decide whether these new laptops — and more importantly, these new chips — will live up to their potential.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.