Why Are Meme Stocks BBBY, AMC, GME Up Today?

It’s the return of the meme stocks on Wednesday with Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) all on the rise.
Investors wondering what’s happening with these stocks can turn to Bed Bath & Beyond. Today, shares of the company are undergoing a rally as traders expect a bankruptcy filing in the near future.
This move comes after the company has struggled in recent months. For example, the company saw a poor holiday quarter after failing to keep enough stock on its shelves. Bed Bath & Beyond is now warning investors about its financial trouble.
What This Means for Other Meme Stocks
Although there is no news directly concerning AMC stock or GME stock today, both stocks are still heading higher. It looks like the interest in BBBY stock is spreading to other meme stocks, with traders now buying up shares of all three names.
Here’s a quick breakdown of today’s meme stock movement:
- BBBY stock is up 39.6% as of Wednesday afternoon with some 149 million shares on the move. Its daily average trading volume is about 15 million shares.
- AMC stock is rising 14.9% higher today with 34 million shares on the move. The company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 26 million shares.
- GME stock is gaining 4.5% this afternoon with more than 5.8 million shares moving. Its daily average trading volume is about 4.9 million shares.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the most recent stock coverage traders need for Wednesday! A few examples include what’s going on with shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX), Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) stock today. You can get up to speed on this news at the links below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Dear JAGX Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Jan. 12
- Why Is Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) Stock Up 12% Today?
- KMX Stock Alert: What to Know as JPMorgan Downgrades CarMax
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.