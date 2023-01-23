Why Is Xylem (XYL) Stock Down 9% Today

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) stock is slipping on Monday after the company revealed plans to acquire Evoqua (NYSE:AQUA) in a $7.5 billion deal.
That deal will have holders of AQUA stock receive 0.480 shares of XYL stock for each share they own. That represents a value of $52.89 per share, which is a 29% premium over the stock’s closing price on Friday.
When the deal closes, XYL shareholders will retain a 75% stake in the combined company. That will see current AQUA shareholders owning a 25% stake in the merged company. Current Xylem president and CEO Patrick Decker will lead the combined company.
Decker said the following in a press release.
“Solving the world’s water challenges has never been more urgent. Our acquisition of Evoqua creates a transformative global platform to address water scarcity, affordability and resilience at even greater scale.”
When Will The Deal Close?
Xylem and Evoqua are anticipating the acquisition to close in mid-2023. The deal will first need approval from regulators, as well as approval from shareholders of XYL and AQUA stock.
XYL stock is seeing heavy trading as some 1 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 866,000 shares.
Investors will note that it’s common for a company’s stock to decrease when it plans to acquire another company. That makes the 9.4% drop XYL stock is seeing today unsurprising.
