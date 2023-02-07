7 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy as the Market Slows

It’s time for investors to consider rock-solid dividend stocks to buy. Generally speaking, passive-income-providing companies enjoy relatively stable businesses. And stability and dependability will become core attributes heading into an ambiguous market cycle.
Dominating business headlines recently stand inflation concerns. As InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn mentioned, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index came in higher than economists anticipated. Therefore, fears spiked that the Federal Reserve may take this data as confirmation for greater monetary tightening. Because of the volatile implications of such a move, dividend stocks to buy became much more interesting.
To better the odds in your favor, every one of these entities features a low payout ratio. Most sit below 30%. All sit below 40%. But investors can’t live off dividends alone. Each of these companies also features upside capital returns potential based on analysts’ price targets. With that, below are the dividend stocks to buy as the market slows.
|R
|Ryder System
|$97.55
|CMI
|Cummins
|$243.20
|HII
|Huntington Ingalls
|$217.38
|CSCO
|Cisco
|$48.73
|BG
|Bunge
|$97.19
|ADM
|Archer Daniels Midland
|$81.19
|CVS
|CVS Health
|$84.84
Ryder System (R)
A transportation and logistics firm, Ryder Systems (NYSE:R) specializes in fleet management, supply chain management, and transportation management. Although it might seem like a risky enterprise, R stock delivered big time in the charts. Over the trailing year, shares gained over 24% in equity value. And since the January opener, R soared nearly 17%. Regarding its passive income potential, Ryder features a forward yield of 2.57%. This ranks a bit higher than the industrial sector’s average yield of 2.36%. Also, the company commands 17 years of consecutive dividend increases, a status it won’t want to give up. Finally, its payout ratio sits at 21.31%, suggesting a dependable and sustainable yield.
Turning to Wall Street, covering analysts peg R stock as a consensus moderate buy. Further, their average price target stands at $100.56, implying over 4% upside potential. While it’s not the most exciting enterprise, it makes for a trustworthy name among dividend stocks to buy.
Cummins (CMI)
A multinational corporation, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) designs, manufactures, and distributes engines, filtration, and power generation products. Further, the enterprise also services engines and related equipment, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission control, electrical power generation systems, and trucks. It’s a quiet but extremely relevant performer. Over the trailing year, CMI gained a very impressive 20% of equity value.
Looking at its passive income, Cummins carries a forward yield of 2.57%. Again, this ranks a bit higher than the industrial sector’s average yield of 2.36%. Right now, the company’s sitting on an enviable track record of 17 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. So close to becoming a Dividend Aristocrat, management will do whatever it takes to keep this trend going. Also, Cummins features a payout ratio of 32.59%. At the moment, covering analysts peg CMI as a consensus hold. However, their average price target pings at $258.13, implying nearly 6% upside potential. Therefore, it’s one of the steady partners among dividend stocks to buy.
Huntington Ingalls (HII)
A defense contractor, Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) is the largest military shipbuilding company in the U.S. Further, its public profile states that Huntington provides professional services to partners in government and industry. Geopolitically, HII has become one of the most relevant dividend stocks to buy. With tensions rising in the Far East, Huntington’s naval warship-building capacity will likely be put to the test. Naturally, this will suit HII stakeholders just fine.
Heading over to the passive income component, Huntington carries a forward yield of 2.25%. To be fair, that’s a bit lower than the industrial sector’s average 2.36% yield. However, the company makes up for this with a low payout ratio of just under 30%. In addition, the defense contractor commands 11 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. Also, it’s worth noting that HII ranks among the undervalued dividend stocks to buy. Currently, the market prices HII at a forward multiple of 15.49. As a discount to earnings, Huntington ranks better than 76.67% of the competition. Finally, analysts peg HII as a consensus hold. However, their price target implies upside potential of over 8%.
Cisco (CSCO)
A digital communications technology firm, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) develops, manufactures, and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products. Further, it specializes in specific tech segments, such as the Internet of Things and domain security. Admittedly, though, CSCO ranks among the riskier dividend stocks to buy. In the trailing year, shares stumbled over 13%.
That said, contract investors will certainly be attracted by the company’s forward yield of 3.22%. In sharp contrast, the tech sector’s average yield sits at 1.37%. Further, the communications enterprise enjoys 13 years of consecutive dividend increases. Relatively speaking, its payout ratio of 38.69% stands higher than other dividend stocks to buy on this list. Nevertheless, against the bigger picture, it’s a reliable yield.
Also, like Huntington Ingalls above, Cisco offers a discount. Presently, the market prices CSCO at a forward multiple of 12.91. As a discount to earnings, Cisco ranks better than 63.93% of its peers. Lastly, covering analysts peg CSCO as a consensus moderate buy. Also, their average price target stands at $56.88, implying over 17% upside potential.
Bunge (BG)
Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Bunge (NYSE:BG) is an agribusiness and food company. As a result, it features organic relevance and pertinence. No matter how advanced society becomes, people need a minimum amount of calories to survive. Further, when you’re dealing with dividend stocks to buy due to market slowdown risks, it pays to be cynical.
Turning to its passive income, Bunge carries a forward yield of 2.55%. Notably, this stat ranks higher than the consumer staple sector’s average yield of 1.89%. As well, the company’s payout ratio sits at 22.10, which is practically subterranean. However, unlike some of the other dividend stocks to buy, Bunge only carries two consecutive years of dividend increases. Still, it’s an attractive proposition overall. In particular, the market prices BG at a forward multiple of 8.3. As a discount to earnings, Bunge ranks better than nearly 86% of the field. Turning to the Street, covering analysts peg BG as a consensus strong buy. Moreover, their average price target stands at $123, implying upside potential of over 25%.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
With Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and rival Bunge above, these ideas represent names I’ve discussed frequently in the past weeks. While I try not to dip into the same well too many times, when discussing dividend stocks to buy, it’s unavoidable. Fundamentally, we’re talking about pertinent and basically indelible enterprises. And with all the wildness that occurred in the world over the past three years, ADM’s poised for greater relevance.
Looking at the passive income segment, Archer Daniels features a forward yield of 2.21%. To be fair, it’s not the greatest yield, just beating out the consumer staple sector’s average yield. However, it also commands 51 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. We’re not just talking about a Dividend Aristocrat – it’s a Dividend King. Also, ADM benefits from a low payout ratio of 26.75%.
Just like its rival, Archer enjoys a discounted profile. Currently, the market prices ADM at a forward multiple of 12.03. As a discount to earnings, Archer ranks better than 68.89% of the competition. Finally, covering analysts peg ADM as a consensus strong buy. Moreover, their average price target stands at $104.20, implying 28% upside potential.
CVS Health (CVS)
A healthcare giant, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) owns its namesake retail pharmacy and pharmacy benefits manager. In addition, the company bought out Aetna, which represents a health insurance provider. Although enjoying a relevant narrative, CVS just hasn’t panned out so well in the charts. In the trailing year, shares tumbled nearly 18%. Since the Jan. opener, they’re down almost 8%.
Nevertheless, for those that want to take a little bit of risk for greater rewards, CVS ranks among the dividend stocks to buy. First, the company carries a forward yield of 2.82%. In contrast, the healthcare sector’s average yield sits at 1.58%. Further, CVS’ payout ratio is only 26.31%, making it a sustainable yield. For full disclosure, the company only has one year of dividend increases.
However, contrarians will likely eyeball CVS because of its bargain profile. Right now, the market prices CVS at a forward multiple of 9.76. As a discount to earnings, the company ranks better than 77.78% of the competition. Finally, Wall Street analysts peg CVS as a consensus strong buy. Further, their average price target stands at $113.82, implying nearly 33% upside potential.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.