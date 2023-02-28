AMC Stock Alert: AMC Entertainment Launches Popcorn Line at Walmart

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is in the news after the movie theater company announced it will launch its own line of popcorn at Walmart (NYSE:WMT).
The new line of AMC Entertainment popcorn will start showing up at hundreds of Walmart locations around the U.S. on March 11. The launch is just before the Academy Awards, which airs the following day.
AMC Entertainment notes that its popcorn line, named AMC Perfectly Popcorn, includes three flavors. These are Classic Butter, Extra Butter, and Lightly Salted. There’s a total of six products with the flavors being available ready to eat or microwavable.
According to AMC Entertainment, the launch of its popcorn will be limited to an endcap promotion. However, in the following month, the products will expand to 2,600 Walmart locations. The company is also planning to sell the products in other stores following the exclusive Walmart launch.
Adam Aron Comments On Popcorn Launch
Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment, said the following about the news.
“With the launch of AMC Theatres new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, AMC yet again makes good on a promise made to our moviegoers and our investors. On March 11, which is Oscars weekend, we will enter the multi-billion-dollar retail popcorn industry with at-home popcorn that features the authentic taste of real movie theatre popcorn.”
AMC stock is up 2% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors can find more of the latest stock market news below!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market coverage for Tuesday! That includes what has shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO), Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX), and Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock moving today. You can read up on all of that at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Is AdaptHealth (AHCO) Stock Down 22% Today?
- Why Is Aptinyx (APTX) Stock Down 64% Today?
- Why Is Intelligent Living (ILAG) Stock Up 38% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.