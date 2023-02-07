Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Slumps on Public Offering News

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock is sliding lower on Tuesday following an update on its public offering plans.
Blink Charging announced today that it intends to sell $100 million worth of BLINK stock in a public offering. That’s an upsized offering compared to the $75 million in BLNK stock the company originally planned to sell.
The public offering has Blink Charging selling 8,333,333 shares of its stock at $12 per share. For the record, shares of BLNK stock were trading at $13.86 each when markets closed on Monday. Also, the offering includes an option for sole underwriter Barclays to acquire an additional 1,249,999 shares.
According to Blink Charging, it expects net proceeds from the offering to come in at $95 million. The company will use this money for electric vehicle (EV) charging station deployments, investments and acquisitions, general corporate purposes, and more.
Why BLNK Stock Is Down Today
It’s no surprise that Blink Charging stock is falling alongside the public offering news. Investors don’t often react well to stock offerings. That’s due to them increasing the number of outstanding shares, as well as being priced below market value.
With today’s offering news comes heavy trading of BLNK Stock. That has 1.3 million shares on the move shortly after markets opened. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.2 million shares.
BLNK stock is down 10.4% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.