“The #1 Tech Opportunity of the Decade”

On February 8th, Luke Lango is making his biggest call of 2023. He’s recommending technology (that you’ve likely never heard of) that could help 122 million people… And mint up to $3 trillion in wealth.

Wed, February 8 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Why Is Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) Stock Up 61% Today?

Clinical trial news is behind today's gains

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 7, 2023, 9:21 am EST
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) stock is rising alongside clinical trial news.
  • The company got approval to move forward with a Phase 2 clinical trial.
  • This has it planning to start that trial in the first half of 2023.
A close-up of someone's eye KPRX Stock.

Source: Shutterstock

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock is heading higher on Tuesday thanks to an update on its KIO-101 eye drops.

The big news here is the treatment getting investigational new drug application approval for a Phase 2 clinical trial. The company is developing the drug as a treatment for Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis and other autoimmune diseases (OPRA+).

This has Kiora Pharmaceuticals expecting to enroll 120 patients in a controlled, randomized, double-masked trial evaluating the effectiveness of the treatment. It plans to start enrolling patients in Australia in the first half of this year.

Eric Daniels, M.D., Chief Development Officer of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, said the following in a news release.

“Proof-of-concept has been established in previous ocular inflammation clinical studies for KIO-101. This drug has the potential to finally close the wide gap of untreated ocular disease in patients with common autoimmune diseases.”

What This Means for KPRX Stock

Kiora Pharmaceuticals moving forward with clinical trials is a positive for KPRX stock. It shows the company’s progress toward the commercialization of the drug. If it reaches that point, the company’s shares could see further gains as it generates revenue from the drug.

With today’s news comes heavy trading of KPRX stock. As of this writing, over 7 million shares have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 281,000 shares.

KPRX stock is up 61% as of Tuesday morning.

Investors looking for all of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!

We’ve got all of the latest happenings investors need to know about on Tuesday! Among that is what’s going on with shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) stock today. You can find out more on these matters at the links below!

More Tuesday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that  InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. 

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/02/why-is-kiora-pharmaceuticals-kprx-stock-up-61-today/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC