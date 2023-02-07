Why Is Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) Stock Up 61% Today?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock is heading higher on Tuesday thanks to an update on its KIO-101 eye drops.
The big news here is the treatment getting investigational new drug application approval for a Phase 2 clinical trial. The company is developing the drug as a treatment for Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis and other autoimmune diseases (OPRA+).
This has Kiora Pharmaceuticals expecting to enroll 120 patients in a controlled, randomized, double-masked trial evaluating the effectiveness of the treatment. It plans to start enrolling patients in Australia in the first half of this year.
Eric Daniels, M.D., Chief Development Officer of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, said the following in a news release.
“Proof-of-concept has been established in previous ocular inflammation clinical studies for KIO-101. This drug has the potential to finally close the wide gap of untreated ocular disease in patients with common autoimmune diseases.”
What This Means for KPRX Stock
Kiora Pharmaceuticals moving forward with clinical trials is a positive for KPRX stock. It shows the company’s progress toward the commercialization of the drug. If it reaches that point, the company’s shares could see further gains as it generates revenue from the drug.
With today’s news comes heavy trading of KPRX stock. As of this writing, over 7 million shares have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 281,000 shares.
KPRX stock is up 61% as of Tuesday morning.
