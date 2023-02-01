SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

NIO Stock Alert: Nio’s EV Deliveries Fall 12%

NIO stock is falling on disappointing January delivery numbers

By Joel Baglole, InvestorPlace Contributor Feb 1, 2023, 10:45 am EST
  • Shares of Nio (NIO) are trending lower after the electric vehicle (EV) maker reported its January deliveries fell 12% from a year ago.
  • Nio’s disappointing deliveries are the latest sign demand for EVs is slumping, particularly in China.
  • Other automakers have slashed the prices of their EVs in recent weeks, leading to speculation that a price war could take place.
NIO stock - NIO Stock Alert: Nio’s EV Deliveries Fall 12%

Source: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) are trending downward today after the Chinese electric vehicle maker reported that its January deliveries fell 12% from a year earlier. The disappointing delivery numbers from Nio are the latest sign demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is slowing, particularly in China, the world’s biggest car market.

In recent weeks companies ranging from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Ford (NYSE:F) have slashed the prices of their EV in an effort to spur demand, leading some analysts to speculate about an impending price war.

Prior to today, NIO stock had declined 51% over the last 12 months to trade at $12.07 per share.

What Happened With NIO Stock

Nio reported that it delivered 8,506 electric vehicles in January this year, a drop of about 12% from the first month of 2022. The Shanghai-based company said its cumulative deliveries through the end of January totaled just under 300,000 EVs.

Other domestic Chinese EV manufacturers also delivered soft delivery figures for January, raising fears that demand for electric vehicles is slowing sharply in China, which is the world’s biggest consumer market with 1.4 billion people.

Why It Matters

Waning demand for electric vehicles has led major automotive companies such as Tesla and Ford to cut the prices on their marquee products in recent weeks. Ford just announced it is cutting the price of its Mustang Mach-E electric muscle car by an average of $4,500 across all model editions.

Before Ford’s move, Tesla had slashed the prices on most of its EV models in jurisdictions around the world in an effort to spark demand among consumers who are struggling with inflation and rising interest rates. Tesla cut prices on its Model 3 and Model Y EVs by as much as 20%.

The discounts have led some industry analysts to speculate that we could be entering an old fashioned price war among automakers as they try to keep sales of their electric vehicles aloft. The weak delivery numbers from Nio could lead to price cuts among China’s domestic automakers.

What’s Next for NIO Stock

NIO stock is down about 1% today on its sluggish January delivery figures. While a price war among vehicle manufacturers would be good news for consumers, it would not be good for the companies’ profits or their shareholders. We’ll have to wait and see how this situation plays out further in the coming weeks and months.

On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/02/nio-stock-alert-nios-ev-deliveries-fall-12/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC