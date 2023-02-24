PIXY Stock Alert: What to Know as ShiftPixy Utilizes ChatGPT for Recruiting

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is on the move Friday after the company announced plans to use ChatGPT for recruiting and hiring.
ShiftPixy notes that this will have it integrate the artificial intelligence (AI) into its platform. That will allow the company to better manage how it ” finds, hires, and retains its national workforce.”
According to ShiftPixy, adding ChatGPT to its platform will speed up hiring with its analytical capabilities. The AI is capable of quickly and other worker experience, job descriptions, and other employee data. This will allow it to choose the best candidates for jobs.
To go along with that, ShiftPixy will make use of the AI for its food-ordering brands. The chatbot’s abilities will make it easier for customers to get help while ordering. That includes assistance with questions, feedback, and preferences.
Scott Absher, co-founder and CEO of ShiftPixy, said the following about the news.
“ShiftPixy’s platform on its own has been a powerful pivot in staffing industry technology, and this integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT will take it to the next level. The company’s national staffing clients can expect faster fill rates and better worker engagement, leading to better outcomes for all stakeholders.”
PIXY Stock Reactions Today
Despite the ChatGPT announcement, shares of PIXY stock aren’t climbing higher. Instead, the company’s shares have fallen 9.2% as of Friday morning. That comes alongside 182,000 shares changing hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 102,000 shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.