Why Is ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) Stock Down 63% Today?

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock is falling hard on Monday as the company’s shares pull back from a rally on Friday.
RSLS stock saw a massive gain on Friday that had it finishing out normal trading hours more than 170% higher. That also came alongside heavy trading with some 11 million shares traded. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is closer to 470,000 shares.
That rally came after the company sought to withdraw two filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Those were Form RW filings tied to a Form S-1 registration statement. That has to do with a public stock offering but doesn’t have the company withdrawing the offering itself.
RSLS Stock Movement on Monday
Considering Friday’s major rally, it makes sense that shares of RSLS stock would give up some of that ground on the following day of trading. It also comes alongside heavy trading volume this morning.
As of this writing, some 1 million shares of RSLS stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume. This likely comes as investors sell their stock after Friday’s rally.
RSLS stock is down 62.5% as of Monday morning.
Investors seeking out more of the latest stock market news on Monday are in luck!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market coverage traders need to know about on Monday! That includes why shares of Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock are up, as well as the biggest pre-market stock movers from this morning. You can read up on all of that news at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Why Is Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) Stock Up 38% Today?
- Why Is Secoo Holding (SECO) Stock Up 128% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed