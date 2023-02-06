“The #1 Tech Opportunity of the Decade”

On February 8th, Luke Lango is making his biggest call of 2023. He’s recommending technology (that you’ve likely never heard of) that could help 122 million people… And mint up to $3 trillion in wealth.

Wed, February 8 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Why Is ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) Stock Down 63% Today?

RSLS is coming down from a Friday rally

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 6, 2023, 9:23 am EST
  • ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) stock is falling on Monday.
  • That comes as it retreats from a recent rally.
  • This also brings with it heavy trading of the stock.
RSLS Stock. Doctor or physician calculating a patients medical bills at a desk. Medical bills, health costs, health expenses.

Source: THICHA SATAPITANON / Shutterstock

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock is falling hard on Monday as the company’s shares pull back from a rally on Friday.

RSLS stock saw a massive gain on Friday that had it finishing out normal trading hours more than 170% higher. That also came alongside heavy trading with some 11 million shares traded. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is closer to 470,000 shares.

That rally came after the company sought to withdraw two filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Those were Form RW filings tied to a Form S-1 registration statement. That has to do with a public stock offering but doesn’t have the company withdrawing the offering itself.

RSLS Stock Movement on Monday

Considering Friday’s major rally, it makes sense that shares of RSLS stock would give up some of that ground on the following day of trading. It also comes alongside heavy trading volume this morning.

As of this writing, some 1 million shares of RSLS stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume. This likely comes as investors sell their stock after Friday’s rally.

RSLS stock is down 62.5% as of Monday morning.

Investors seeking out more of the latest stock market news on Monday are in luck!

We’ve got all of the hottest stock market coverage traders need to know about on Monday! That includes why shares of Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock are up, as well as the biggest pre-market stock movers from this morning. You can read up on all of that news at the following links!

More Monday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. 

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/02/why-is-reshape-lifesciences-rsls-stock-down-63-today/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC