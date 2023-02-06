Why Is Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) Stock Up 38% Today?

Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is taking off on Monday despite a lack of news from the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company.
Instead, heavy trading volume seems to be behind the increase in price for JZXN stock. As of this writing, more than 10 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge over its daily average trading volume of about 2.5 million shares.
While investors might be tempted to jump into the JZXN stock rally, they should note the company’s penny status. It closed out Friday at 20 cents per share and has a market cap of $5.116 million. This means its susceptible to volatility, especially during pre-market trading when retail traders are more active.
What This Means for JZXN Stock
With this morning’s rally, shares of JZXN stock are likely to attract traders looking to get in on the action. However, it seems likely the company’s stock will retreat. That could happen later today, or even tomorrow.
All in all, JZXN stock is a risky investment that traders will want to be wary of on Monday. While there could still be room for profits if it rallies further, it seems more likely the stock will see a steady decline during today’s normal trading hours.
JZXN stock is up 37.8% as of Monday morning.
