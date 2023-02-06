“The #1 Tech Opportunity of the Decade”

On February 8th, Luke Lango is making his biggest call of 2023. He’s recommending technology (that you’ve likely never heard of) that could help 122 million people… And mint up to $3 trillion in wealth.

Wed, February 8 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Why Is Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) Stock Up 38% Today?

JZXN is rising alongside heavy trading

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 6, 2023, 8:45 am EST
  • Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) stock is rising alongside heavy trading volume this morning.
  • That has more than 10 million shares on the move.
  • The company’s daily average trading volume is about 2.5 million shares.
JZXN Stock. Photo of charging port on electric vehicle (EV) plugged into and being charged

Source: shutterstock.com/Nixx Photography

Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is taking off on Monday despite a lack of news from the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company.

Instead, heavy trading volume seems to be behind the increase in price for JZXN stock. As of this writing, more than 10 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge over its daily average trading volume of about 2.5 million shares.

While investors might be tempted to jump into the JZXN stock rally, they should note the company’s penny status. It closed out Friday at 20 cents per share and has a market cap of $5.116 million. This means its susceptible to volatility, especially during pre-market trading when retail traders are more active.

What This Means for JZXN Stock

With this morning’s rally, shares of JZXN stock are likely to attract traders looking to get in on the action. However, it seems likely the company’s stock will retreat. That could happen later today, or even tomorrow.

All in all, JZXN stock is a risky investment that traders will want to be wary of on Monday. While there could still be room for profits if it rallies further, it seems more likely the stock will see a steady decline during today’s normal trading hours.

JZXN stock is up 37.8% as of Monday morning.

Investors searching for all of the latest stock market news will want to keep reading!

InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market coverage traders need to know about on Monday morning! Among that is what has shares of Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock rallying, this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers, and more. You can catch up on that at the links below!

More Monday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. 

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/02/why-is-jiuzi-holdings-jzxn-stock-up-38-today/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC