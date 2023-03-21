Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings news, delisting talk, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock is rocketing close to 152% alongside positive preliminary earnings and a $5 million placement.
- Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) shares are surging more than 26% despite it getting hit with downgrades during asset sale discussions.
- Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) stock is soaring over 23% in early morning trading.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares are rising more than 22% as JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon works on a rescue plan for the bank.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is increasing by nearly 21% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares are gaining over 18% with strong early morning trading.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock is heading more than 18% higher today.
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares are jumping over 16% today.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) stock is getting a more than 16% boost despite a lack of news.
- Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) shares are up over 15% with the release of its latest earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock is crashing more than 62% after saying it won’t appeal a delisting notice.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares are diving over 23% without any news today.
- First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) stock is tumbling more than 17% after temporarily suspending some mining activities.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) shares are taking an over 13% beating following a rally yesterday.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock is falling almost 13% this morning.
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares are decreasing more than 12% this morning.
- Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) stock is sliding over 11% on Tuesday morning.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares are slipping more than 11% following a rally yesterday on clinical trial news.
- Sono (NASDAQ:SONO) stock is dipping over 11% on Tuesday morning.
- Gelesis (NYSE:GLS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
