TSLA Stock: Why This Analyst Just Downgraded Tesla Shares

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is in the news Wednesday as investors react to the electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares getting a downgrade.
Berenberg analyst Adrian Yanoshik is behind today’s news as he dropped shares of TSLA stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. For the record, this rating now matches the analysts’ consensus based on 37 opinions.
Despite the downgrade, the Berenberg analyst increased his price target for TSLA stock. This new price target is $210 per share, as compared to the prior price target of $200 per share. That represents a potential 12% upside for the stock from yesterday’s close. For comparison, the analysts’ consensus price target for TSLA shares is $221.39.
Why The Downgrade For TSLA Stock?
Yanoshik said the following in a note to clients obtained by CNBC.
“Tactical price changes reflect cost-leadership strategy: Tesla’s new plants offer multi-year opportunity in capital and labour efficiency. However, we downgrade our rating to Hold now that our Buy thesis – based on misplaced fears of a price war – appears to have been accepted by the market.”
As far as trading goes on Wednesday, some 42 million shares of TSLA stock have changed hands. That’s still a ways off from its daily average trading volume of about 181 million shares. It also comes as TSLA stock falls 3.5% on Wednesday morning.
Investors seeking out more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace has all of the most recent stock market coverage traders need to know about on Wednesday! A few examples include why shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO), and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) stock are on the move today. We’ve got all that news ready to go below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Up Today?
- Why Is Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) Stock Down 41% Today?
- Why Is Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) Stock Down 48% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.