UBS Stock Price Prediction: Why This Analyst Says UBS Is a ‘Buy’

UBS (NYSE:UBS) stock is a hot topic among traders on Monday with one analyst offering a new rating for the company’s shares.
Bank of America analyst Alastair Ryan is behind the upgrade for UBS stock today. This has the analyst bumping the shares up from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. For comparison, the analysts’ consensus rating for UBS stock is “hold” with 11 opinions.
To go along with that upgrade, Ryan also increased his price target for UBS stock from $22.65 per share to $24.81 per share. That represents a potential 36.3% upside compared to its closing price on Friday. For the record, the analysts’ consensus price target for UBS is $18.18 per share.
It’s worth pointing out that the upgrade for UBS stock comes after the company announced plans to acquire struggling rival Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS). The company is spending $3.2 billion on this takeover deal.
Logic Behind The UBS Stock Upgrade
The Bank of America analyst said the following in a note to clients obtained by CNBC.
“We think the objective of this transaction, while solving CS’ situation & associated risks for the system, is to reach a win/win, where UBS shareholders also get value out of this deal over time.”
UBS stock is up 5% as of Monday morning. That comes alongside 19 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 2.6 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.