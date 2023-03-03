Why Is Hub Cyber Security (HUBC) Stock Up 62% Today?

Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock is on the rise shortly after the company went public through a SPAC merger with Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.
That merger took place on Wednesday and it saw the company’s shares change over to the new HUBC stock ticker. However, the company didn’t go public without its own drama as reporting issues caused the stock to fall with its debut.
That negative momentum continued into Thursday as the company’s shares saw a 21.4% decline in normal trading hours on Thursday. That came alongside more than 11 million shares of the stock changing hands.
Now, it seems like shares of HUBC stock are finally done falling with a rally this morning. The company’s shares are climbing 62.4% in pre-market trading on Friday. That comes as 10 million shares of the stock change hands.
What Is Hub Cyber Security?
Hub Cyber Security is a cybersecurity company that’s targeting a different form of data protection. The company seeks to protect data when it’s in use, rather than just in storage or in transit. The company seeks commercial customers, as well as contracts with large businesses and governments for cloud data protection.
