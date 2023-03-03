Why Is ObsEva (OBSV) Stock Up 93% Today?

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) stock is taking off on Friday as investors react to insider buying at the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.
Ernest Loumaye, a member of the Board of Directors at ObsEva, purchased 4 million shares of OBSV stock on Tuesday. That was only just revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The ObsEva director purchased those shares for an average price of 11 cents each. Following this transaction, Loumaye now holds 6 million shares of OBSV stock. Also, this is direct ownership of the shares.
What This Means For OBSV Stock
News of an insider buying shares of a stock often results in a rally. That’s due to the purchase inspiring confidence in shareholders. That appears to be what’s happening today as the price of OBSV stock rises higher.
It’s also worth mentioning that today’s news brings with it heavy trading of OBSV stock. As of this writing, more than 14 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge compared to its daily average trading volume of 2.6 million shares.
Investors will also keep in mind OBSV’s penny stock status. The company’s shares last closed normal trading hours at around 11 cents. Its market capitalization is also only $11.026 million. Both of these factors make the stock more susceptible to volatility.
OBSV stock is up 93.4% as of Friday morning.
