2023 EV Tax Credit List: The Only 14 Electric Vehicles That Still Qualify

We’re approaching that time of year again when last year’s models are getting cleared out to make space for the newest cars on the lot. Accordingly, for car buyers looking at electric vehicles (EVs), the 2023 EV tax credit will likely be an important factor to consider when picking a vehicle.
Until today, there’s been plenty of speculation about which cars will qualify for the maximum $7,500 rebate. That’s because many auto manufacturers have operations abroad or don’t have unionized labor, factors that play into the calculus for how much of a tax credit a specific model is entitled to.
Federal incentives, made possible partly by the Inflation Reduction Act, are intended to accelerate EV adoption. That said, reports are now circulating that only 14 models in the U.S. will be eligible for the maximum tax incentive. This exhaustive list was published by the Treasury Department this morning. Notable American automakers Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) were prominent on this list.
Multinational Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), which owns the Chrysler and Jeep brands, also features prominently on the list.
Let’s dive into what these models are and what investors can expect in terms of the minimum MSRP for these autos.
Which Models Are Eligible for the 2023 EV Tax Credit?
This list includes all the various makes and models that are fully or partially eligible for the 2023 EV tax credit. Fourteen qualify for the full $7.500 tax credit, but eight qualify for only $3,750.
EVs Eligible for the Full $7,500 Tax Credit
- Cadillac Lyriq (2023-2024), Lowest MSRP $58,590
- Chevrolet Blazer EV (2024), Lowest MSRP $44,995
- Chevrolet Bolt EUV (2022-2023), Lowest MSRP $27,800
- Chevrolet Bolt EV (2022-2023), Lowest MSRP $26,500
- Chevrolet Equinox EV (2024), Lowest MSRP $30,000
- Chevrolet Silverado EV (2024), Lowest MSRP $39,900
- Ford F-150 Lightning (2022-2023, Standard Range), Lowest MSRP $59,974
- Ford F-150 Lightning (2022-2023, Extended Range), Lowest MSRP $59,974
- Tesla Model 3 Performance (2022-2023, Performance), Lowest MSRP $52,990
- Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive (2022-2023), Lowest MSRP $49,990
- Tesla Model Y Long-Range (2022-2023), Lowest MSRP $52,990
- Tesla Model Y Performance (2022), Lowest MSRP $56,990
- Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid (2022-2023), Lowest MSRP $50,795
- Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring (2022-2023), Lowest MSRP $70,190
EVs Eligible for the Partial $3,750 Tax Credit
- Ford Mustang Mach-E (2022-2023, Standard Range), Lowest MSRP $45,995
- Ford Mustang Mach-E (2022-2023, Extended Range), Lowest MSRP $45,995
- Tesla Model 3 Standard Range (2022-2023), Lowest MSRP $41,990
- Ford E-Transit (2022-2023), Lowest MSRP $49,575
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid (2022-2023), Lowest MSRP $40,500
- Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV 4xe (2022-2023), Lowest MSRP $60,360
- Jeep Wrangler PHEV 4xe (2022-2023), Lowest MSRP $54,735
- Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring (2022-2023), Lowest MSRP $53,885
