3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Wil Keep Paying Out in 2023

High-yield dividend stocks are always worth investigating to make sure the payout is worth the risk.
Last year some of the biggest winners were been high-yield dividend stocks, and many continue to be, and it makes sense. These companies are financially stable.
Companies with strong cash flows and attractive yields outperform even the worst of markets. So, if you are looking for reliable income, here are some solid yielders.
|EPD
|Enterprise Products Partners
|$26.82
|ENB
|Enbridge
|$39.77
|T
|AT&T
|$19.68
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)
With a yield of 7.26%, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is one of the must-own, high-yielding stocks to add to your portfolio.
EPD may be a boring master limited partnership, which operates pipelines, processing plants, and storage terminals, but its stock and its dividend are well worth cheering over.
Plus, EPD has a solid footing in the midstream energy space and is focused on financial stability and shareholder returns.
In 2022, the company raised its yield by 5.4%, which should only increase from here. It also cut its debt by more than $1.3 billion last year.
Better, it’s also an essential part of the oil and gas industry.
Enbridge (ENB)
With a dividend yield of 6.67%, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is another one of the lower-risk, high-yield dividend stocks to consider. The company has a wide moat portfolio, including the second-longest natural gas pipeline in the U.S., North America’s longest crude oil pipeline, and a high-growth, renewable power generation business.
Last quarter, the company boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.8875 per share. Moving forward, Enbridge reiterated its 2022 full-year revenue guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $15 billion to $15.6 billion.
It also announced 2023 EBITDA guidance of $15.9 billion to $16.5 billion. In short, Enbridge should have quite a year in 2023.
AT&T (T)
With a yield of 5.6%, AT&T (NYSE:T) is another hot, high-yielding stock to consider. Better, the dividend appears safe.
Even with high levels of debt, the company still generates enough free cash flow to cover its debt obligations, and still reward its shareholders. In fact, even with its debt, AT&T expects to generate about $16 billion in free cash flow for 2023.
Better, AT&T generated $14.1 billion in cash flow in 2022, which was slightly higher than expectations for $13.8 billion. According to AT&T’s Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches, as quoted by Barron’s, “We are well positioned to stand a challenging economy.”
The company also just declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company’s common shares. Dividends on the common stock and Series A and Series C preferred stock are payable on May 1, 2023, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on April 10, 2023.
On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.