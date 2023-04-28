SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

The Top 3 E-Commerce Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Success

These three e-commerce stocks are worth looking at today.

By Ian Bezek, InvestorPlace Contributor Apr 28, 2023, 4:48 pm EDT
  • These three e-commerce stocks are positioned to thrive throughout the 2020s.
  • Amazon.com (AMZN): The company’s cloud business is slowing down, but its retail operations are back on track.
  • Walmart (WMT): Walmart’s huge store presence gives it a leg up in offering physical fulfillment and one-day shipping.
  • JD.com (JD): Chinese economic weakness has created a strong bargain opportunity in JD stock.
Source: Shutterstock

The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the world of retail. In the beginning, it caused consumers to shift buying habits rapidly toward digital means. As consumers engaged with more new payments options and methods of doing business, it seemed like it might be a golden age for e-commerce stocks.

And yet, we’ve seen something of a letdown over the past year. Growth rates have diminished, and leading e-commerce players have stumbled. In some cases, firms invested too heavily in logistics based on recent growth rates and ended up with more warehouses, trucks, employees and so on than necessary.

However, there’s little doubt that e-commerce will continue to be an improving market long-term, both due to overall economic growth and continuing shift from brick and mortar. This could make it a profitable time to buy these three leading e-commerce stocks.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Closeup of the Amazon logo at Amazon campus in Palo Alto, California. The Palo Alto location hosts A9 Search, Amazon Web Services, and Amazon Game Studios teams. AMZN stock
Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered a mixed earnings report this week. The company’s net sales jumped 9%. However, several metrics came up short of expectations, causing shares to dip after their initial gains.

That said, for longer-term investors interested in the online retail business, there are encouraging signs. Amazon’s profitability within its North American business jumped significantly, and sales were up double-digits year-over-year. This is a big improvement from the sorts of results that Amazon’s domestic retail had posted in prior quarters.

To be fair, AMZN stock may face some weakness due to a slowdown in its cloud business. Amazon Web Services is a key driver of the overall business, and it appears to be struggling with the same macroeconomic factors that have hurt so many other leading tech companies.

However, Amazon’s retail operations appear to be back on track. Ultimately, that’s something that investors shouldn’t lose sight of. Retail is what built Amazon into the titan it is today. After some unusual missteps over the past few years, management appears to have righted the ship.

Walmart (WMT)

Image of Walmart (WMT) logo on Walmart store with clear blue sky in the background
Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

The future of retail appears to be trying to give customers the best of both worlds. Most shoppers want the benefits of fast online shipping and the convenience of ordering from an app or website. However, there’s also the appeal of having a local store nearby for quick stops, along with the benefits of easy returns and exchanges.

As such, companies that can combine a successful online presence with a large domestic footprint should prosper. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is perhaps the best example of that. The company notoriously got off to a slow start in e-commerce, but it has rapidly gained a foothold over the past few years. That’s true in key foreign markets as well, such as Mexico, where Walmart has developed a strong digital presence.

Meanwhile, Walmart’s brick and mortar footprint remains unrivaled. 90% of Americans live within ten miles of a physical Walmart store. And it enjoys being the leader in grocery market share. This naturally sets up Walmart’s physical stores as fulfillment centers for items, particularly for perishable goods.

As far as broader e-commerce goes, Amazon has an estimated 37.8% market share compared to 6.3% for Walmart. It still faces an uphill climb in closing that gap. Yet, the company’s focus on offering one-day shipping out of its huge network of stores and company-managed logistics gives it the sticking power to thrive in an evolving retail landscape.

JD.com (JD)

the JD.com (JD) logo on the outside of a building
Source: testing / Shutterstock.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is one of China’s leading e-commerce companies. Over the years, it has been an entrepreneurial giant, also launching businesses in logistics, healthcare, and other fields.

Like many e-commerce stocks, JD.com enjoyed a tremendous boom over the past few years. China’s Covid-19 restrictions were, at times, particularly stringent. This forced consumers to adopt e-commerce options at a particularly rapid pace, especially in comparison to other emerging markets.

However, the lingering Chinese economic slowdown, along with the selloff in tech stocks more generally, has caught up to JD. Shares are down by a third in 2023 and have lost close to 70% of their value since their all-time highs.

This discount represents a buying opportunity. Shares now go for just 12 times this year’s estimated earnings and 10 times 2024’s estimates. In a fairly rare move for e-commerce companies, JD has initiated a dividend as well. While the macroeconomic tides are currently against the company, its longer-term prospects should be fine.

On the date of publication, Ian Bezek did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek.

