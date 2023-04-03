Why Are AI Stocks AI, GFAI, BBAI Up Today?

AI stocks are on the rise Monday as a recent rally in the market continues.
There’s been an increasing interest in AI stocks over the last couple of months. A lot of that interest was kicked off by ChatGPT going viral, which resulted in stock investors seeking out AI companies to invest in.
That’s resulted in AI stocks seeing rallies occasionally over the last couple of months. One such instance is happening now and it started on Friday. It seems investors are piling into AI stocks as the first quarter of the year comes to a close.
Let’s get into this below with more details about the AI stocks on the rise today!
AI Stocks Up on Monday
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock starts off our list with a slight gain this morning. That comes as 15 million shares change hands, as compared to its daily average of about 20 million shares.
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares are next with the company’s stock climbing 129.1%. With that comes 9 million shares traded, with its daily average being around 289,000 shares.
- BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) stock closes us out down slightly after a gain earlier this morning. Around 6 million shares have changed hands as of this writing, with its daily average sitting at 10 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.